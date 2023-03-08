US Fed Powell opens door to higher and faster interest rate hikes | Business and Economy News





The US Federal Reserve will likely have to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is ready to act in larger steps if all of the incoming information suggests that tougher measures are needed to control inflation, said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. lawmakers on Tuesday.

The latest economic data is stronger than expected, suggesting that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than expected, the head of the US central bank said in his opening remarks at a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.

While some of this unexpected economic strength may be due to warm weather and other seasonal effects, Powell said the Fed is aware it could also be a sign it needs to do more to temper inflation. , maybe even back to larger rate increases than the quarter. – the steps in percentage points that those in charge had planned to respect.

If all the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to accelerate the pace of rate hikes, Powell said.

The senators responded with a wide range of questions and criticized whether the Fed was correctly diagnosing the inflation problem and whether price pressures could be contained without significantly harming economic growth and the labor market.

Democrats on the committee have focused on the role high corporate profits could play in lingering inflation, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts accusing the Fed of playing games with people’s lives through rate hikes that, according to the most recent central bank projections, would lead to unemployment. increase by more than one percentage point a loss associated in the past with economic recessions.

You claim there is only one solution: lay off millions of workers, Warren said.

Raising interest rates certainly won’t stop companies from exploiting all those crises to drive up prices, said Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who chairs the committee.

Republicans focused on whether energy policy was restricting supply and keeping prices higher than needed, and whether restricting federal spending could help the Fed’s cause.

The only way to bring down this persistent inflation is to attack it from the monetary side and from the fiscal side. The more we help fiscally, the fewer people you’ll have to lay off, said Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana.

It could work that way, said Powell, who at another point in the hearing agreed with Democratic lawmakers’ claims that lower corporate profits could help reduce inflation, and with arguments Republicans that increased energy production could help lower prices.

It’s not for us to point fingers, the Fed chief said.

Surprisingly warmongering

Powells’ comments, his first since inflation jumped unexpectedly in January and the US government signaled an unusually large increase in wage-earning jobs for that month, sparked a rapid revaluation in bond markets as investors raised bets to more than 70% that the Fed would approve a half-percentage-point rate hike at its next meeting on March 21-22, and raise the expected end point for rate increases. Stock markets fell and the US dollar was trading higher.

Powell’s statement was surprisingly hawkish, said Michael Brown, market analyst at TraderX in London. With a 50 basis point rate hike currently in play, Brown said a strong monthly jobs report on Friday would likely lead to calls for a terminal rate of 6%, nearly a percentage point higher than what Fed officials predicted in December.

The Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate is currently between 4.5% and 4.75%.

With the next policy meeting two weeks away, the March 10 release of the U.S. Department of Labor’s jobs report for February and an inflation report next week will be key in determining policymakers’ judgment on whether to they are slipping behind the inflation curve again or if they can stick with the more temperate policy forecast at their last meeting.

Either way, Powell’s comments to Senate committee members mark a stark acknowledgment that a disinflationary process he repeatedly spoke about at a Feb. 1 press conference might not be so smooth.

Although inflation has moderated since its peak last year, Powell said, the process of reducing inflation to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy.

Powell will testify again on Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee.

Possible easing of the labor market

Powell’s testimony weighed in on an issue currently at the center of Fed discussions as officials decide whether recent data will turn out to be a failure, as one of his colleagues has suggested, or be taken as evidence. that the central bank must rely even more on the economy than currently expected.

In his testimony, Powell noted that much of the impact of central bank monetary policy could still be in play, with the labor market maintaining a 3.4% unemployment rate not seen since 1969 and strong salary increases.

In a comment that may well be seized upon by some Senate Democrats, Powell suggested that the labor market may have to weaken for inflation to come down across the services sector, a high-powered part of the economy. labor intensive where prices continue to rise.

To restore price stability, we will need to see lower inflation in this sector, and there will most likely be an easing in labor market conditions, Powell said.

Powell’s last monetary policy report to Congress dates back to June, at the start of what has become the Fed’s most aggressive rate hike cycle since the 1980s. home loans, a particularly sensitive subject for elected officials; contributed to volatility in traditional stock markets as well as alternative assets like cryptocurrencies; and sparked wider debates about the effectiveness of the federal government.

Inflation has fallen since Powell’s last appearances in Congress. After peaking at an annual rate of 9.1% in June, the consumer price index fell to 6.4% in January; the separate personal consumption expenditure price index, which the Fed uses as the basis for its 2% target, peaked at 7% in June and had fallen to 5.4% in January.

