UK Weather: Snow and Ice Warnings, Met Office Forecast as UK Prepares for Coldest Night of the Year

The UK is bracing for the coldest night of the year as the National Weather Service has issued weather warnings for snow and ice across the UK, and warnings in more areas.

The lowest temperature recorded so far this year is -10.4C in Scotland. However, in some protected Scottish gorges, mercury can drop to -15C.

The National Weather Service has already issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, and as arctic air swept across the country on Tuesday morning, it issued snow warnings for the Midlands, most of Wales and more of the southeast, including London.

Areas under the yellow warning will extend as far south as Hull before being lifted at 10am on Wednesday.

Similar warnings covering much of Northern Ireland are also in place overnight.

Met Office spokeswoman Grahame Madge said colder nighttime conditions will hit the city this week, with the mercury plummeting to -4C in London and -6C in Birmingham and Belfast.

Temperatures will be much colder than we expect at this time of year, he said.

Patterns are established for some time. We got a source of cold air coming in from a much higher latitude.

Expect these conditions to hold out at least until next weekend, as sometimes these conditions can be very stubborn and not easily changed.

Low temperatures overnight across the UK

(independent)

Snow began to fall in northern Scotland on Monday afternoon, with a possible accumulation of more than 20 cm in the highlands of Scotland and more than 5 cm in the lower levels of the northeast of England.

More snow is expected throughout the week and many areas are likely to see snow at some point. But after an extremely cold Tuesday, Wednesday’s situation is a bit uncertain as warmer Atlantic air from the south meets cooler Arctic air from the north, setting the battlegrounds in motion.

Overall, however, there are fears that while cold air sweeps across the country, temperatures could drop nearly 6 degrees from the coldest time last March, when they reached -9.1C in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

The UK’s record low for March occurred in 1958 when the mercury fell to -22.8C at Lodge Coldstone in Aberdeenshire.

Snow cover warning (yellow) extended to more areas

(Met Office)

The Met Office has warned that travel disruptions are likely and that travel by car, train and bus may take longer than usual. People are at risk of slipping and falling on icy surfaces on untreated roads, pavements and trails, and power grid and phone service may be shut off in some rural communities.

Dale Hipkiss, National Network Manager for National Highways, advised people to keep warm clothing and flashlights in their cars in case they get stuck in icy conditions.

Freezing conditions present many hazards, such as snow and ice. “We take every possible step to understand travel in advance and allow a lot of extra time to be prepared for the unexpected when we travel,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UK Health and Safety Agency has issued a level 3 cold wave alert across the UK, which is expected to be reviewed soon.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, the agency’s head of extreme situations and health protection, has directed that people should check on vulnerable relatives and that pensioners and anyone with underlying medical conditions heat their homes to 18C or higher.

