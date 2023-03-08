European firms show ‘surprise resilience’ and better value than US





A trader works as a screen displays trading information from BlackRock on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, October 14, 2022.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

LONDON European corporate earnings were surprisingly resilient in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the outperformance of mainland equities relative to the United States is likely to continue, according to BlackRock.

As the earnings season draws to a close, the Wall Street giant pointed out in a note on Tuesday that European fourth-quarter results showed that corporate health extends beyond the fundamental sectors of banking and finance. energy of the region.

“European companies have surprised analysts with their recent earnings performance. Regional stock markets have seen good progress year-to-date, but remain priced both historically and relative to their U.S. peers,” said Helen Jewell, Deputy Chief Investment Officer for EMEA. director at BlackRock Fundamental Equities.

Banks and energy had a stellar fourth quarter, BlackRock noted that earnings for the pan-European Stoxx 600 index had risen about 8% a year to the end of February, even without the energy sector.

“Europe is the only region in the world where 2024 earnings revisions are just back into positive territory,” Jewell said.

“UK earnings were also a pleasant surprise, even when adjusted for the size of the financial and energy sectors.”

Jewell suggested that the momentum for European banks, which have been supported by positive interest rates, should continue as valuations remain attractive.

The Euro Stoxx Banks index was up nearly 24% year-to-date on Tuesday morning, but Jewell noted that strong earnings mean price-earnings ratios remain below long-term industry averages.

The price-to-earnings ratio determines whether a company is overvalued or undervalued by measuring its current stock price against its earnings per share.

“We turned supportive of financials in the middle of last year and believe the sector is capable of outperforming further in 2023 as the European Central Bank remains committed to controlling inflation and higher rates could put more banks off. able to return cash to shareholders,” Jewell said.

Energy majors in the UK and Europe posted record fourth-quarter profits on the back of soaring oil and gas prices, but a warmer winter has since led to weaker-than-expected physical demand.

In the medium term, BlackRock still anticipates tighter supply and sees European oil majors continue to generate massive cash flows.

“These companies are trading at a discount to their US counterparts and continue to allocate substantial investment to renewable forms of energy,” Jewell added.

Despite the resilience so far, she underscored the importance of profit margins in 2023 as central banks continue to tighten monetary policy and end an era of cheap money.

According to MSCI data compiled at the end of February, around 60% of European companies beat sales expectations in the fourth quarter, while only around 50% beat profits. A similar picture is emerging in the UK

“This aligns with what companies across all sectors have told us about the growing impact of wage inflation at a time when slowing economic growth has made it harder to pass on costs. We believe companies those most exposed to labor costs may continue to struggle into 2023,” Jewell said.

“We see plenty of opportunities for investors in the region, although it is important to be selective as pressure on profit margins can lead to dispersion between sectors and within industries.”

