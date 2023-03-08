What does Britain’s small boat plan mean for its relationship with France? | immigration and asylum





Emmanuel Macron and Rishi Sunak meet in Paris on Friday for the first bilateral summit between France and the UK since 2018. Tuesday UK.

How is the relationship between England and France?

Relations, strained by years of troublesome Brexit negotiations and a series of heated cross-channel disagreements, have improved markedly since the departure of Boris Johnson, whom Paris deemed fundamentally unreliable.

Last week’s agreement on changes to the Northern Ireland protocol raised expectations even further as French commentators hailed the British prime minister as less ideological and far more pragmatic than Johnson.

What is the position of the two countries on small ships?

The UK has long argued that France is not doing enough to prevent cross-crossing, which has risen from 8,000 in 2018 to more than 45,000 last year, as heightened security in the Channel Tunnel and ports has made crossing by train, truck or ferry nearly impossible. have been doing

After 31 people were killed in the strait when an inflatable boat sank in November 2021, Johnson said it was clear that the French operation to prevent the boats from leaving refuge was not enough, despite Britain’s 55 million financial aid.

France denies this. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin insisted that the main responsibility lies with Britain, Germany and British human traffickers, and that France is suffering the consequences of British asylum policy, not the other way around.

Paris also resents Britain’s insistence that the small number of refugees in France who want to seek asylum in the UK must seek asylum in France, with the UK already receiving 75,000 applications last year, fewer than most EU countries, and France. pointed out that it was small compared to the 180,000 of

What is France doing to stop small boats and how successful is it?

Under a landmark agreement in July 2021, Paris will once again double the number of police and gendarmes patrolling the longer northern coast of France, between Boulogne and Dunkirk and around Dieppe.

Another contract, the fourth in three years to be signed in November 2022, means that France will now deploy 900 or so police officers along its coast, along with surveillance technology including drones and thermal imaging cameras.

The two countries are exchanging information on security and immigration with smuggling networks, and France has committed to setting up detention camps in southern France for those heading to Britain.

French officials stress the difficulty of securing 150 kilometers (90 miles) of coastline against increasingly organized international criminal gangs, but the number of cross-crossings they have stopped has risen significantly.

According to figures from the French Senate, 3,600 people stopped crossing between August 2019 and August 2020, and more than 10,500 between August 2020 and August 2021. In August of last year, that number had risen to 30,000.

A 2021 Senate report added that France believes it is doing its best to monitor its coasts, adding that the effort has so far cost more than 200m (178m).

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Where is France to blame?

Beyond smugglers, Paris sees the UK government’s decision to close most legal routes for asylum seekers to reach the UK or to register their claims abroad as a major contributing factor.

Darmanin also criticized the country’s immigration process, blaming the UK’s lack of national identity cards and poorly regulated labor markets, saying the ease with which people can work illegally was a major pull.

The UK doesn’t handle illegal immigration very well, he said. France deports around 20,000 illegal immigrants a year, while the UK manages around 6,000, about four times less than France, even though the UK receives about half of its illegal immigrants.

Darmanin also said the British government’s attitude was not helping. He called out a 2021 plan by then-Home Secretary Priti Patel to turn the boat back and put a hold on cash blackmail, pretense and violations of international law.

What does it suggest?

Under the 2004 Le Touquet Agreement, France and Britain operate reciprocal border controls in each other’s countries, making small boat crossings a rule. At least that’s Frances problem.

There is no formal call to break the treaty. But French officials have suggested that Britain should set up an asylum processing center in northern France so that asylum applications can be processed and people can travel legally to the UK if accepted.

How will Paris see the UK’s latest plans?

A plan to detain and remove irregular arriving people, including small boats, unveiled by Home Secretary Suela Braverman was reported in France as Britain appeared to deliberately tempt the limits of international law.

As noted by Eurasia Group analyst Mujtaba Rahman, the plan could in part make further aid for small boats more difficult for Macron. You have violated international law in the UK.

However, while peace has recently broken out constructively between Paris and London, it is unlikely that the small boat problem will be resolved while immigration demand to the UK exists and the UK blocks legal asylum routes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/07/what-does-the-uks-small-boats-plan-mean-for-relations-with-france The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos