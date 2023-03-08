US Air Force reworks tanker modernization plans, cuts next purchase





AURORA, Colo. The Air Force is cutting the number of tankers it planned to purchase on an interim basis in half, as part of a move to rethink its overall strategy to modernize air-to-air refueling, said Monday the Chief of Services Acquisition.

The air force strategy overhaul comes as the service grows increasingly concerned about the likelihood that it will face dangerously contested airspace in a future war against an adversary like China. The approach aims to ensure that future tankers can survive a war in which they are likely to be targeted.

As part of the strategic shift, the Air Force will halve the number of tankers it originally planned to purchase over the next decade from about 150 to about 75, Andrew said. Hunter to reporters during a panel discussion at the Air and Space Forces Associations AFA Warfare Symposium here. .

Hunter also said requirements will be more modest than originally anticipated for the deck tanker, which is the Air Force’s term for a planned tanker purchase to fill a gap between the purchase of its latest KC -46 Pegasus manufactured by Boeing and a new generation tanker. it was originally called KC-Z.

Originally, the Air Force planned a three-stage modernization effort, with its phases codenamed KC-X, KC-Y, and KC-Z, to replace the older KC-135 Stratotanker fleet. The KC-46 Pegasus was acquired to fill the KC-X stage, and the Air Force was considering its next steps for the KC-Y, or deck tanker, which would move the service forward until it was ready. gets the KC-Z in the 2040s.

For the past year, the Air Force has conducted a business case on the KC-Y to decide whether to hold a competition to choose between the Lockheed Martins LMXT tanker and the KC-46, or forfeit the competition and buy more modified KC. -46 from Boeing. If the Air Force ended up buying more KC-46s, Hunter said, it would likely get those tankers in 2032; if Lockheed won, Hunter expected their tankers to arrive in 2034.

The Air Force originally thought its KC-Y requirements might be a modified version of the KC-X requirements, with added capabilities, Hunter said.

But after recent reviews and analyzes of what the services’ refueling needs might be, he added, the service has decided that its current tanker modernization strategy leaves the aircraft too vulnerable to attack.

Hunter said the Air Force is now moving to a program called the Next Generation Air Refueling System, or NGAS.

NGAS works to ensure that the capabilities of the tanker [in the] The 2030s and beyond will be able to survive and operate in a much more contested environment than the tankers of the past or the tankers that are part of our current fleet, he said.

Hunter said recent Air Force studies, conducted as part of Air Force Secretary Frank Kendalls’ operational imperatives, have highlighted the threats that potential adversaries could pose to vital aircraft such as tankers.

We must have an approach that allows us to deal with these threats while resupplying the joint force and allowing it to engage in all critical operations necessary for high intensity conflict, he told reporters.

In his keynote address at Tuesday’s conference, Kendall said the Air Force needs to review its approach to mobility aircraft, including tankers, to account for threats from future warfare.

Our mobility fleet can no longer operate with relative impunity, Kendall said. The aerial threat becomes much more severe, with increasing range. Of particular concern is the survivability of our tankers, which will need to be more advanced to refuel fighters operating within a few hundred miles of the threat.

That will require a redesign for a tougher tanker, Kendall said, which is not a derivative of a commercial aircraft. He added that a mixed wing body design is an option.

The Air Force said in a request for information for NGAS in January that it plans to begin conducting an analysis of alternatives for the program in October and is soliciting ideas from the defense industry.

According to RFI, the NGAS tanker must be able to operate in contested combat scenarios. The Air Force wanted ideas for how a tanker could refuel unmanned aerial systems, integrate into a joint air combat management network, and take off or land at regional or improvised airfields.

Hunter said the analysis of alternatives will take a clean sheet approach that could design an entirely new aircraft. He said the service wanted a competitive pool of vendors, both aviation companies and mission system vendors, to plan the way forward.

Hunter noted that the Air Force hopes to implement the initial increment of NGAS in the mid to late 2030s.

He said that, based on the information industry has already sent the Air Force, the service may still end up selecting a modified KC-46 as an intermediate step. But if the Air Force does end up buying another wave of KC-46s, Hunter said the cost will likely increase partly because the KC-46 ended up being more expensive than expected, and partly because of the increased capabilities. .

The Air Force plans to contract the last of 179 planned KC-46s in fiscal year 2027 and receive them two years later, Hunter said, which would cause a gap in tanker production under a KC-Y contest.

Hunter said the Air Force plans to conclude its business case on the path forward for its future tanker requirements by mid-2023.

Hunter told Defense News on Tuesday that he did not expect the shift in strategies from KC-Y and Z to NGAS to result in significant losses.

Everything we’ve done so far we can build on in the future, Hunter said.

Courtney Albon contributed to this report.

