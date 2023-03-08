Suella Braverman has been criticized for suggesting that 100 million migrants could come to Britain.





Suella Braverman has been criticized for suggesting that 100 million asylum seekers could come to the UK without a planned immigration crackdown.

The home secretary was charged with inflammatory language, claiming that the law-abiding, patriotic majority had enough people arriving by small boat.

Mr Braverman also announced plans for new legislation to block English Channel crossings, saying it would be a betrayal of Britain’s voters if we didn’t deal with the wave of illegal migrants encroaching on our borders.

She added: 100 million people worldwide deserve protection under current law. Let’s clarify. they are coming here

The refugee board said Braverman’s language was not helpful in suggesting there were 100 asylum seekers around the world.

UNHRC has estimated that there are more than 100 million people displaced worldwide, but only 26 million have left their countries of origin.

Jon Featonby, senior policy analyst at the Refugee Commission, said that millions of people could come to the UK is an unhelpful proposition. The fact that the majority of people who have been displaced from their homes stays in the country just doesn’t reflect reality.

The expert added: As the discussion continues, it is important to be informed by facts and realities rather than assumptions that do not reflect lived experience.

A little over 89,000 people have applied for asylum in the UK in the past, including many of the 45,000 who arrived by small boat. Activists argued that there are not enough safe and legal routes for people fleeing persecution.

In response to the Bravermans’ comments, Daniel Sohenge, director of the Stand For All charity, tweeted that 100 million people would not come here. My God this is next level bs for Braverman. It’s unrealistic and completely reprehensible.

Former Labor Party leader John McDonnell told Braverman that her inflammatory rhetoric on the subject was putting people at risk amid violent protests outside British asylum seekers’ quarters.

Reduce the inflammatory language, the leftist told the Home Secretary in the House of Commons. It is putting these people and the people who represent them at risk.

Braverman accuses Yvette Cooper of hysterical labor for criticizing immigration.

Mr Braverman has finally announced that legislation will be introduced to deport asylum seekers and ban their re-entry if they arrive in the UK via unauthorized means.

She said: They won’t stop coming here until the world knows that if you enter the UK illegally you will be detained and quickly removed. If it’s safe, go to your own country, to a safe third country like Rwanda…

Braverman said only children under the age of 18 and those who are unfit to fly or who are at real risk of serious and irreversible harm may delay removal. All other claims will be heard remotely after removal.

Small boat arrivals have increased in the past year.

(PA wire)

Labor’s prospective Home Secretary Yvette Cooper accused the government of exacerbating the disastrous mess by not doing enough to deter those smuggling gangs or seek repatriation agreements with France and other EU countries.

Mr Cooper criticized the government for its ineffective Christmas pledges in the Nationality and Borders Act over the past few years, adding: The government still has not signed a return agreement. This bill is not a solution and risks exacerbating the situation.

Mr Braverman acknowledged that a new law aimed at preventing small boat migrants from seeking asylum in the UK may violate human rights law by not complying with the European Convention on Human Rights.

She said she was confident the bill was compatible with international obligations, but could not make a formal statement that the robust and novel plan complied with human rights law.

Clare Moseley of the Care4Calais group said Bravermans comments in the Commons show that they do not understand the drivers behind refugee behavior. It comes as no surprise that the policies she devises to influence them fail.

Detention Action Director James Wilson noted that the UK ranks 16th in Europe in the number of asylum applications received each year. The life and safety of those seeking asylum.

