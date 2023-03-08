American football and FIFA face antitrust lawsuit and court rules





A promoter’s lawsuit against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation can go to trial after a lower court judge dismissed it, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The 2nd Court of Appeals for the US Circuit has ruled on the lawsuit brought by Relevent Sports, controlled by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, after the USSF refused to sanction a league game between Barcelona in Ecuador and Guayaquil at Miami.

In its denial, the USSF had cited a 2018 FIFA policy that its ruling council “emphasizes the sporting principle that official league matches must be played in the territory of the respective member association”.

In a ruling written by Judge Raymond J. Lohier Jr., the 2nd Circuit said a three-judge panel disagreed with a lower-court judge who said Relevent must have evidence to prove that football entities had agreed in advance to adopt the 2018 policy.

“Relevent plausibly alleges that the 2018 policy reflects a contractual commitment by one-on-one competitors to restrict competition,” the appeals court said.

He added that Relevent’s lawsuit alleged that the policy itself violated antitrust laws and that its implementation provided direct evidence of collusion between the parties.

The 2nd Circuit rejected FIFA’s arguments that he was not on trial in New York. He stated that the USSF is the agent of FIFA and carries out major transactions on behalf of FIFA in New York.

“Today’s decision is a significant victory for both American football and the game’s global growth,” read a statement from Relevent Sports Group CEO Daniel Sillman after Tuesday’s ruling.

“By paving the way for the best teams and players from soccer clubs around the world to compete in competitive matches in the United States, more fans will have the chance to see the sport played at its highest level and experience first-hand all it has to offer.

“While there is still work to be done to make this vision a reality, today’s decision validates what Relevent has been working on for three years, and we are proud to lead the fight to provide new opportunities for American football fans.”

FIFA, the world’s football governing body with 211 member associations, has announced its away game policy after Relevent arranged with Spain’s La Liga to stage a regular season game between Barcelona and Girona FC in Miami. .

Barcelona eventually withdrew and Relevent sued the matter in 2019 in the New York Supreme Court after the USSF refused to sanction the 2018-19 league game between Barcelona and Guayaquil.

He later withdrew the state lawsuit and took the claims to federal court, also in 2019, citing antitrust law.

In 2020, the US Department of Justice warned FIFA that a ban on hosting league matches internationally could violate US antitrust laws.

FIFA said in a statement that it will “review the written decision of the United States Court of Appeals before deciding on next steps.”

USSF CEO JT Batson did not respond to a request for comment.

Relevent is represented by Jeffrey Kessler, the attorney retained by members of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team in their pay and gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF.

Information from Jeff Carlisle of ESPN and Reuters was used in this report.

