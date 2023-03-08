The US military plans to mount Western air-to-air missiles on Ukrainian MiGs





The effort, if successful, could be part of a solution to kyiv’s need for extra firepower and air defenses as Ukraine and Russia prepare for major offensives this spring. Last week, US generals hosted Ukrainian military officials in Wiesbaden, Germany, for a series of table-top exercises aimed at helping Kiev prepare for the next stage of the war.

U.S. military officials believe Kiev plans to mount its offensive in the next six to eight weeks as the weather warms and Ukrainian forces complete training in combined arms maneuver tactics in Germany, DoD officials said. Officials fear Ukraine will lack air defenses as Russia continues its missile attacks and even sends decoy balloons with radar reflectors to wear down Ukrainian missiles.

Ukraine has been pushing for modern fighter jets for the conflict, among other things to help with air defense, but so far Western leaders have little appetite for sending more advanced planes such as the F -16. Two Ukrainian pilots are in the United States to assess their skills on simulators at an Air National Guard base in Tucson, Arizona, but officials said they will not fly American planes.

Officials are looking for more creative solutions to fill this gap. The United States has already supplied air-to-surface missiles to Kiev, such as the AGM-88B high-velocity anti-radiation missile, which can be attached to MiGs and used against ground targets such as radars and surveillance systems. air defense. The Pentagon also sent the Joint Direct Attack Munition, which converts air-launched munitions into smart bombs.

But integrating AIM-120s into MiGs would be the first time the United States has provided the capability to fire air-to-air missiles from aircraft. Ukraine already has a number of missiles, which have been supplied by European countries including the UK and Belgium, which are fired from air defense systems supplied by the West, such as the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System.

But the integration process poses challenges, said one of the DoD officials and another person with direct knowledge of the effort. Both were granted anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations. Not only does the missile have to be physically installed on the aircraft, it also has to communicate with the aircraft’s radar. To fire a shot, the aircraft’s radar first gives the missile a target and guides the missile until it is close enough to find the target on its own.

The main problem is that the American and Soviet systems are so different that the missile and the plane cannot communicate with each other.

Army working on: How do you ride this thing? Can you get all the electronics on the plane to communicate with this thing that wasn’t supposed to be launched? said one of the DoD officials.

A DoD spokesperson declined to comment on the effort due to operational security.

We are in regular contact with the Ukrainian leadership and continue to consult closely with Ukraine on its short- and long-term security assistance needs, said Lt. Col. Garron Garn. Our goal will continue to be to provide Ukraine with a real combat capability to enable it to defend its country, but for operational security reasons we will not discuss what initiatives we may or may not undertake in this effort.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/07/u-s-military-air-to-air-missiles-ukrainian-migs-00085877

