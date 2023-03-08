US Army Pacific chief names challenges posed by Beijing





Washington

The commander-in-chief of the US military in the Indo-Pacific recently gave an overview of the challenges posed by China’s military build-up in the region, citing ammunition shortages among the areas the US should strengthen to effectively deter potential Chinese aggression.

I observed the ground forces and the PLA [Peoples Liberation Army] since 2014, US Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn told an audience in Washington last week. He was on a rare break from the Indo-Pacific theater, where he started as the overall commanding officer of the Hawaii-based 25th Infantry Division.

Sitting alongside US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Flynn described China’s military forces as extraordinary and on a historic trajectory, noting that they are rehearsing, practicing, experimenting and preparing these forces for something.

He shared with the audience gathered at the American Enterprise Institute the steady strengthening of China’s military presence and capability in the Indo-Pacific region from 2014 to present, highlighting the combined force reorganization with modernization that the China started business in 2015, and the establishment of a newly structured theater orders system ensued.

Flynn said that in 2018, China built and armed artificial islands in the South China Sea while stepping up joint operations. Today, he sees a significant increase in the payload of activities they perform with all of their services, from rocket forces to strategic support forces, space, cyber, ground and the sea.

If they don’t slow down, it’s a dangerous trajectory they’re on, he warned.

Flynn noted three advantages that China currently holds over the United States.

They operate on what are called interior lines. They are right next to their main objective. And have no doubt, the price is Taiwan and the land.

The second thing they have is that they have mass, [I.E., numbers]He continued.

And then, of course, they have magazine depth. They have lots of ammunition, lots of arrows in their quivers, Flynn explained.

The magazine’s depth problem is real, Wormuth said, telling the audience that America needs to recalibrate its strategy on ammunition supplies.

Everything we see in Ukraine shows us that we need to increase production, Wormuth stressed, especially given the possibility of a protracted conflict.

The current model of the US peacetime supply chain is not keeping up with demand, she warned, while sharing with the public that the US military has already taken steps to build up its forces in this domain.

We do a lot in the military to develop our own organic industrial base and to work closely with industry to see them develop their industrial base, she said.

The army chief acknowledged that logistics would be very difficult in the Indo-Pacific in the event of a conflict, and said the army was focusing on this area of ​​readiness.

The military is creating what Flynn called common interior lines to both reinforce and deter against the backdrop of China’s expanding military footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

Among the significant footprints that China has amassed in the region are 12 airfields that fall under Chinas Western Theater Command, most of them [are] the size of Dulles, Flynn pointed out, referring to the huge international airport just outside of Washington.

The Western Theater Command, one of five military commands established under Chinese President Xi Jinping, exercises operational jurisdiction over China’s borders with Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal and Myanmar.

In addition to the above, Beijing has also moved two army corps to be positioned along the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between China and India, built helipads and sites of surface-to-air missiles, and choked fresh water in the Mekong River. , warned Flynn. Dams built by China in places upstream of its territory have been described by researchers and investigators as in turn depriving livelihoods and acting as a strategic chokehold for nations and communities downstream in Southeast Asia. East.

Cut lines of communication through Myanmar and Pakistan to access the Ottoman Sea were another worrying development, Flynn noted, adding that the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh also posed a potential challenge. And that’s just South Asia, alone.

While Southeast Asia is moving in a positive direction, according to Flynn, in terms of relations with the United States, Oceania, he said, is currently under strain. There, China has made big inroads in compromising local elites, Flynn said.

Their motto is corruption. Ultimately, China is looking to gain ground, he said.

Flynn identified some of the features on or about the land that China seeks to access: computer backbone, power grid, warehouses, piers, airfields and ports.

Flynn named Kiribati, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, as places where Chinese influence poses a particular challenge.

As he traveled through the area, he pointed to other areas where tension has risen. Of course, the activity in the South and East China Sea and around Taiwan, he said.

I cannot go into details here of what is happening on the ground, but I can tell you that the PLA Army, PLA Rocket Force and Strategic Support Force are in dangerous positions, alerted Flynn to the public in Washington.

He also hinted at the unique role the military could play in countering China’s strategy in the Taiwan Strait.

The A2AD arsenal the Chinese have designed is primarily designed to defeat air and sea capabilities, he noted. Second, it is designed to degrade, disrupt and negate space and cyber, he continued.

China would employ an A2AD [anti-access and area-denial] strategy regarding Taiwan aimed at keeping the United States and other friendly forces out of that theater in the event of an invasion.

The A2AD strategy, Flynn emphasized, is not designed to find, repair and terminate mobile, networked, dispersed and reloadable, lethal and non-lethal ground forces operating among their allies and partners in the region.

This, he says, is an important point.

Another point he made is that the United States would much rather not engage in military conflict with China.

Our objective there is not war. But we have to be in position and be forward with credible combat forces to prevent that from happening, Flynn said. If deterrence fails, they were at least able to take advantage [together] with the joint force, to achieve the national objectives set by the National Command Authority and the President.

Wormuth noted that the United States is also paying attention to potential conflict scenarios with China beyond the Taiwan Strait. Spikes in border clashes between China and India, Beijing’s belligerent behavior in the South China Sea or around the Senkaku Islands, a contentious point between China and Japan, are among those scenarios, it said. she noted.

