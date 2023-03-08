Is Birdy the UK’s Eurovision 2023 singer with “Raincatchers”?





On Monday, Freya Ridings debunked rumors that she is the UK’s Eurovision 2023 singer. But there are plenty of other names to chew on in the rumor mill, from Rina Sawayama (pictured recently to BBC Atrium) to Mae Muller (recently recorded at BBC Maida Vale Studios).

But with the release of Birdy’s new song “Raincatchers” on Monday, our heads suddenly turned to the Hampshire-born star. There’s whipping back and forth, so give me some aspirin.

Birdy, whose real name is Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde, rose to fame in 2011. Only 14 at the time, she charted across Europe with her cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.” It was her debut.

Fans whispered her name for weeks. The release of her song “Raincatchers” a week before the delegation meeting in Liverpool follows last year’s BBC Playbook.

You may recall that Sam Ryder released the Eurovision 2022 song “SPACE MAN” before confirming that he was a Eurovision performer, or the Eurovision song “SPACE MAN”. Thanks to this, the public could get acquainted here without the stigma that can be associated with a song contest in the UK. Like Birdy’s four-minute number, Sam’s original release was longer than three minutes. Birdy will obviously have to cut it ahead of Eurovision.

Eurovision is sure to get some attention as Birdy prepares to release his fifth studio album, Portraits, on July 14th. She also has several publicity opportunities built in. For instance, she’s headlining her event at London’s Eventim Apollo in April as part of her European tour. Surely the home crowd will want to see the Eurovision 2023 live in person?

“Raincatchers” has a dramatic orchestral opening before progressing into ’80s alt-pop. Buddy seems to be singing about his past love that made his worries disappear. All anxiety and upset will flow like rainwater down the gutter and into the rain gutter.

“You made me feel like nothing really mattered to me.” she sings her song “Here in my dreams we are raincatchers, come back to me like before.”

You want Birdy to sing for England in Liverpool? Do you want her to sing this song? Let us know below.

?? Found in the BBC atrium: A giant photo by @rinasawayama.

? Rina #Eurovision The fantasy never stops. pic.twitter.com/d9jg8uuYZQ

— William Lee Adams (@willyleeadams) February 20, 2023



