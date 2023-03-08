Chinese minister warns of conflict unless US changes course





BEIJING (AP) China’s foreign minister has warned Washington of conflict and confrontation if it fails to change course in relations with Beijing, striking a combative tone amid rows over Taiwan , COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The language of the Qin Gangs seemed to defy hopes that the Chinese might abandon the confrontational rhetoric of wolf warriors. This followed an accusation by Chinese leader Xi Jinping that US-led Western governments were trying to encircle and suppress China.

Washington’s China policy has completely deviated from the rational and sound path, Qin said at a press conference Tuesday at the annual meeting of China’s ceremonial legislature.

China’s relations with Washington and Japan, India and other Asian neighbors have soured as the Xi government has pursued authoritarian policies abroad.

If the United States does not brake, but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no safety barrier can prevent the derailment and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations, Qin said at his first press conference since his took office last year. Such competition is a rash gamble, with the fundamental interests of both peoples and even the future of humanity at stake.

On Monday, Xi accused Washington of harming China’s development.

Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to the development of our nations, Xi said as quoted by the official Xinhua news agency.

Faced with this, China should stay calm, maintain focus, strive for progress while maintaining stability, take active measures, unite and dare to fight, he said.

A State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said Washington wants to responsibly coexist in a global trading and political system and denied that the US government wants to suppress China.

It’s not about containing China. It’s not about removing China. It’s not about holding China back, Price said in Washington. We want to have this constructive competition which is fair and which does not deviate in this conflict.

US officials are increasingly worried about China’s goals and the possibility of war against Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. Many in Washington have called on the US government to redouble its efforts to counter Chinese influence abroad.

Concerns about Chinese spying on the United States and Beijing’s influence campaigns have been of particular concern.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has canceled a planned visit to Beijing after Washington shot down a Chinese balloon suspected of being used to spy on US territory. His electronic and optical equipment is being analyzed by the FBI.

Then last week, Beijing reacted with outrage when US officials again raised questions about whether the COVID-19 outbreak that was first detected in southern China in late 2019 had started with a leaked from a Chinese laboratory. The Foreign Office has accused the United States of politicizing the issue in an effort to discredit China.

The two countries exchanged angry words over Taiwan as the Xi government attempted to intimidate the island by firing missiles into the sea and flying fighter jets nearby.

Qin served as ambassador to Washington until last year, and in a previous stint as Foreign Ministry spokesman he was known for his condemnation of foreign critics.

On Tuesday, he criticized Washington for downing the ball. He reiterated that his appearance in American skies was an accident.

In this case, the perception and opinions of the United States on China are seriously distorted. He sees China as his main rival and the most important geopolitical challenge, Qin said. It’s as if the first button on a shirt is misplaced and the result is that the US-China policy has completely strayed from the rational and sound path.

Qin called Taiwan the first red line not to be crossed.

China and Taiwan separated in 1949 after a civil war. The mainland Communist Party says the island is forced to unite with China, by force if necessary.

Washington does not publicly support either unification or formal independence for Taiwan but is obligated by federal law to ensure the island has the means to defend itself.

The United States has an unwavering responsibility in the cause of the Taiwan issue, Qin said.

He accused the US government of disrespecting China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, offering the island political support and arming it in response to Beijing’s threat to use the force to place it under Chinese control.

Why is the United States asking China not to supply arms to Russia, while it continues to sell them to Taiwan? Qin asked.

In Taipei, Taiwan’s defense minister said the armed forces were not seeking outright conflict with the Chinese military, but they would also not back down if Chinese planes or ships entered the seas. coastal areas or Taiwanese airspace.

It is the duty of nations’ armed forces to mount an appropriate response, Chiu Kuo-cheng told lawmakers.

Beijing has also accused the West of fanning the flames by supplying Ukraine with weapons to repel the Russian invasion. China calls itself neutral but declared before the invasion that it had unlimited friendship with Russia. He refused to criticize the Moscow attack or call it an invasion.

A Chinese call for a ceasefire in Ukraine that drew praise from Russia but sackings from the West did nothing to ease tensions. US officials accuse China of considering supplying arms to Moscow for use in the war.

Efforts for peace talks have repeatedly been undermined. There seems to be an invisible hand pushing for prolonging and escalating the conflict and using the Ukraine crisis to serve a certain geopolitical agenda, Qin said.

The annual meeting of the National People’s Congress must approve the appointment of a new prime minister and government chosen by the Communist Party in a once-a-decade change.

The meeting is also expected to nominate Xi for a third term as the ceremonial post of Chinese president after breaking with tradition and granting himself a third five-year term as leader of the ruling party in October, possibly preparing for become a leader for life.

