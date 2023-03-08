Pentagon chief on surprise trip says US troops will stay in Iraq | ISIL/ISIS News





In Baghdad, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledges to maintain the presence of American troops in the fight against ISIL.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made an unannounced trip to Iraq, during which he said the United States was committed to maintaining a military presence in the country and to continuing the fight against ISIL ( ISIS).

The Pentagon chiefs’ trip to Baghdad on Tuesday came just before the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, which killed tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians, toppled leader Saddam Hussein and helped free forces that paved the way for the rise of ISIL.

The United States withdrew its forces in 2011, but former President Barack Obama’s administration returned thousands of troops to Iraq and neighboring Syria three years later to bolster the fight against ISIL.

Currently, the United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria to help advise and assist local forces in the fight against ISIL, which in 2014 seized large swathes of territory in both countries. .

Despite their territorial defeat in Iraq at the end of 2017, ISIL fighters are still launching attacks in the country as well as in Syria. ISIL attacks have killed and injured dozens of Iraqi soldiers in recent months.

We focus on the mission of defeating Daesh [ISIL], and we are not here for any other purpose, Austin said. Any threat or attack against our forces only undermines that mission, he added, apparently referring to Iranian-backed fighters who have been accused of attacking facilities housing US troops in Iraq.

Austin, the most senior official in President Joe Bidens’ administration to visit Iraq in recent years, was the last general commanding US forces after the invasion.

US forces are prepared to remain in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government, Austin told reporters after meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani and Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi.

He said these forces operate in a non-combat and advisory role in support of Iraq’s counter-terrorism efforts.

The United States will continue to strengthen and expand our partnership in support of Iraqi security, stability and sovereignty, he said.

Al-Sudanis’ office, meanwhile, said he and Austin discussed cooperation between their countries in the fight against ISIL.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening and consolidating relations with the United States of America at various levels and areas, he added.

