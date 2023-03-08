UK plans to halt channel crossings widen scope of law | refugee news





Britain is releasing details of a proposed bill that has been heavily criticized by refugee rights groups.

The UK government has said it is bracing for legal challenges to tough new laws that would prevent tens of thousands of people from crossing the English Channel in small boats each year to reach Britain.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman pushed the boundaries of international law on Tuesday with a bill that would bar the government from seeking asylum for anyone arriving in the UK by unauthorized means and would require the government to detain them and then deport them back home. said. or a safe third country.

They will be barred from re-entering the country.

If you are here illegally, you must not be able to stay, Braverman wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

The UK government says many of those traveling are economic migrants, not refugees, and has pointed to an increase in arrivals in the past year from Albania, a European country the UK considers safe.

Refugee groups say most people who reach the Strait have fled war, persecution or famine in countries including Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq. The majority of those whose claims have been processed have been granted asylum in the UK.

The government said the illegal migration bill, submitted to Parliament on Tuesday, would deter migrants and thwart smuggling schemes that send desperate people on dangerous journeys across one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the law would restore control of Britain’s borders, a central promise in Britain’s successful but divisive campaign to leave the European Union.

Critics say the plan is unethical and impracticable because people fleeing war and persecution cannot be returned home.

The bill won’t stop small boats from crossing the strait. Laura Kyrke-Smith, executive director of the humanitarian organization International Rescue Committee, said it would not only add to the trauma of those on board, but further damage Britain’s global reputation for fairness and compassion. said it would

The UK receives fewer asylum seekers than some European countries such as Italy, Germany or France. However, every year thousands of people from all over the world travel to northern France, drawn by family ties, English language or ease of employment, in hopes of reaching England.

Most people try to travel in dinghys and other small watercraft, as authorities have cracked down on other routes, such as loading onto buses and trucks.

More than 45,000 people arrived in the UK by boat in 2022, up from 28,000 in 2021 and 8,500 in 2020. Most continued to seek asylum, but the backlog of more than 160,000 left many languishing in overcrowded processing centers or hotels. right to work.

The charity says it is putting cross-channel travel at risk as refugees and migrants have few safe and legal ways to get to the UK.

The government said once the new law goes into effect, it will establish more legal routes for asylum on top of those established for Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Ukraine. However, it did not say how many asylum seekers will be accepted or when the program will begin.

It is also unclear which safe third countries will accept people expelled from the UK. A plan that Britain announced last year to send people arriving in the UK on a one-way trip to Rwanda has been mired in legal trouble. Britain has already paid Rwanda £140 million ($170 million), but none have been sent to the East African country.

