US lifts covid testing requirements for travelers from China

U.S. officials are expected to ease coronavirus testing requirements for travelers from China as early as Friday, a move that comes as cases decline there, according to three officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the plan. .

The White House declined to comment on the plan, which officials said was being finalized on Tuesday. National security and health officials made the decision to roll back testing requirements this week and were expected to begin briefing US airlines, Chinese diplomats and others before announcing the change.

The three officials characterized the decision as being driven by public health priorities rather than foreign policy. Other countries, such as Japan, which have imposed similar requirements on travelers from mainland China have also relaxed testing rules.

The US requirement that all travelers 2 years and older present a negative test result when entering that country came into effect on January 5, after China lifted its strict zero-covid policies and that infections and deaths have soared there. US officials at the time said they feared the wave of cases sweeping China could trigger new variants that could threaten people around the world. The policy was also intended to pressure China to more aggressively monitor and share data amid questions about the country’s unlikely number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

We are witnessing an unprecedented epidemic in China and obviously a lot of concern for the Chinese people. The issue we are more concerned about is the lack of transparency, Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus coordinator, told NPR when the policy went into effect.

The following week, Chinese authorities acknowledged their rising covid death toll, revising the official tally of 37 deaths to nearly 60,000 on January 14, but argued that cases had peaked.

U.S. officials say they have been reassured in recent weeks by indications of declining deaths and infections in China, though they acknowledged the data is almost certainly a significant undercount. Health analytics firm Airfinity has predicted China’s covid death toll will peak at 36,000 deaths per day by the end of January, and US officials estimate the majority of China’s population of 1.4 billion has been infected during the country’s recent coronavirus surge.

US officials were also concerned about China’s lack of transparency regarding genomic testing to detect emerging variants. In early January, as part of the US response, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded genomic surveillance at several major US airports, which included collecting voluntary samples from passengers aboard hundreds of weekly flights from China and the testing of sewage on board aircraft. Those efforts will continue, officials said Tuesday.

The plan to lift testing requirements comes amid tensions between Chinese and US officials over the pandemic response and other policies, including a recent incident involving an alleged spy balloon. In January, Chinese authorities threatened to take countermeasures against the United States and other countries that imposed coronavirus tests on travelers, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week directly accused the United States of trying to contain, surround and suppress China.

US-China relations over the pandemic have also been strained by US officials who have continued to focus on the lab leak theory, which posits that the pandemic began when the coronavirus accidentally leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, a city in central China. The Department of Energy and the FBI have both concluded that a lab leak was the most likely origin of the pandemic, although most other US intelligence agencies favor the theory that the virus has spread. naturally spread from animals to humans. Congressional Republicans are set to hold a hearing on Wednesday to further probe the origin of the viruses. Chinese officials denied the allegations and said the accusation was defamatory.

