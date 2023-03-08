US believes pro-Ukrainian group blew up Nord Stream pipelines, report says





Topline

New US intelligence points to a pro-Ukrainian group being responsible for the Nord Stream pipeline explosion last year, US officials have told The New York Times, the first results of a months-long investigation into a series mysterious leaks on the Russian gas pipeline. underwater pipelines months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

An image of the Nord Stream 2 offshore leak.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Highlights

Intelligence officials believe a group of Ukrainian or Russian nationals or a combination of the two sabotaged the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines that connect Russia to Germany in September, the Times reported, citing US officials anonymous.

There is no evidence to suggest Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or the Ukrainian government were responsible, officials said, although intelligence suggests the perpetrators clashed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European officials previously told the Washington Post there was no evidence the Russian government was involved in the attack, with some officials saying it was unlikely Russia deliberately blew up a pipeline it was using. to export gas to Europe.

What we don’t know

It remains unclear which group carried out the attack or how the attack unfolded, nor is it clear how long it will take investigators to come to a conclusion about the perpetrators.

To monitor

Even though the evidence suggests that the Ukrainian government was not involved, a Ukrainian connection to the Nord Stream attack could have a negative impact on that country’s relations with Germany. Gas pipelines connect Russia to the northeast coast of Germany via the Baltic Sea, forging an economic link between the two countries, although Germany has rapidly reduced its dependence on Russian natural gas since Russia invaded the Ukraine a year ago.

Large number

$12 billion. That’s the cost to build the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, according to Reuters.

Key Context

Swedish officials reported in September that leaks had been discovered in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, hours after Denmark announced there was a leak in Nord Stream 2. All of the leaks appeared near the island of Bornholm, a Danish territory on the Baltic Sea. Swedish security discovered detonations near both pipelines following a preliminary investigation, suggesting the pipelines had exploded. Nord Stream 2 was completed in 2021, more than 11 years after its counterpart was completed. German officials have been criticized for the pipelines because they increased Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, leading to an energy crisis across the continent after Russia invaded Ukraine. The Nord Stream submarine projects have also made gas pipelines crossing Ukraine less necessary, depriving Ukraine of a major source of revenue. Nord Stream 2 never entered service after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dropped its certification days before Russia invaded Ukraine. The decision not to certify the new pipeline was backed by US, UK, Polish and Ukrainian officials, among others, as an attempt to sanction Russia which previously supplied around 39% of Europe’s gas due to its threats of invasion. .

Tangent

The pipeline explosions have sparked widespread speculation, including Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh’s accusations that the US government carried out the attack under the direction of President Joe Bidena, a claim that US officials have denied with vehemence.

