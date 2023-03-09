White House backs Senate bill to bolster US ability to ban TikTok





WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) – The White House backed legislation introduced on Tuesday by a dozen senators to give the administration new powers to ban China’s video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose threats to national security.

The approval bolsters efforts by a number of lawmakers to ban the popular app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and is used by more than 100 million Americans.

The bill would give the Commerce Department the ability to impose restrictions up to banning TikTok and other technologies that pose national security risks, said Democratic Senator Mark Warner, who chairs the committee. intelligence committee. This would also apply to foreign technologies from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba, he said.

TikTok criticized the measure, saying in a statement that “any US ban on TikTok is a ban on exporting American culture and values ​​to the more than one billion people who use our service around the world.”

The bill would require Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to identify and address foreign threats to information and communications technology products and services. Raimondo’s office declined to comment.

TikTok has come under increasing criticism over fears that user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.

Latest updates

Senators introducing the bill, led by Warner and Republican John Thune, also include Democrats Tammy Baldwin, Joe Manchin, Michael Bennet, Kirsten Gillibrand and Martin Heinrich as well as Republicans Deb Fischer, Jerry Moran, Dan Sullivan, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney.

Warner said it’s important the government does more to clarify what it thinks are TikTok’s national security risks. “It will be up to the government to show its cards in terms of threat,” Warner said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan hailed the bipartisan bill, saying it would “enhance our ability to deal with the discrete risks posed by individual transactions and the systemic risks posed by certain categories of transactions involving countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors”.

[1/2]FILE PHOTO:. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the second annual meeting of the High Level Economic Dialogue in Mexico City, Mexico September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/Pool

“We look forward to continuing to work with Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the President’s office,” he said in a statement.

Raimondo, in a separate statement, said she “welcomes this legislative framework to address these threats and protect the safety and national security of Americans” and pledged to work with senators “to advance this legislation to Congress”.

TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew is due to appear before Congress on March 23.

Senator Marco Rubio told Fox News on Tuesday that Warner’s bill didn’t go far enough, saying he was “taking steps” in the direction of banning TikTok in the United States.

“We should pass a bill that bans TikTok,” Rubio said. “I have the only bipartisan, bicameral bill that actually does that.”

The House Foreign Affairs Committee last week voted along party lines on a bill sponsored by Republican Representative Michael McCaul to give Biden the power to ban TikTok after President Donald Trump was blocked by the courts in 2020 in its effort to ban TikTok and Chinese messaging app WeChat.

Democrats opposed McCaul’s bill, saying it was rushed and required due diligence through debate and consultation with experts. Some major bills targeting China, such as a chip funding bill, took 18 months to pass. McCaul said he thinks the entire House could vote on his bill this month.

The US government’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a powerful national security body, unanimously recommended in 2020 that ByteDance divest itself of TikTok over concerns that user data could be passed on to the government. Chinese.

TikTok and CFIUS have been negotiating data security requirements for more than two years. TikTok said it has spent more than $1.5 billion on rigorous data security efforts and rejects spying claims.

“The quickest and most thorough way to address any national security concerns regarding TikTok is for CFIUS to adopt the proposed agreement that we have been working on with them for nearly two years,” TikTok said Tuesday.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter, Anna Driver and Leslie Adler

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/twelve-us-senators-back-giving-commerce-secretary-new-powers-ban-tiktok-2023-03-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos