Xi accuses US of trying to block China’s development





BEIJING (AP) Does the United States want to sabotage China? Chinese leaders think so.

President Xi Jinping this week accused Washington of trying to isolate his country and hamper its development. It reflects the ruling Communist Party’s growing frustration that its quest for prosperity and global influence is threatened by US restrictions on access to technology, its support for Taiwan and other measures Beijing sees as hostile.

Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, tries to appear on top of the issues and generally makes mildly positive public comments. That made his complaint on Monday all the more stark. Xi said a U.S.-led campaign to contain and suppress China has brought unprecedented and severe challenges. He called on the public to dare to fight.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang sharpened the warning, saying Washington risked conflict and confrontation if it did not change course.

The foreign secretary is speaking on behalf of a widely held view that the United States is going after China and that it must defend itself, said John Delury, an international relations specialist at the University Yonsei from Seoul.

China is not the only government to rant against Washington’s domination of global strategic and economic affairs. But Chinese leaders see the United States as going the extra mile to thwart Beijing as a challenger for regional and possibly global leadership.

The ruling party wants to restore China’s historic role as a political and cultural leader, boost revenue by turning the country into a technology inventor, and unite what it sees as the Chinese motherland by taking control of Taiwan. the self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Beijing sees them as positive goals, but US officials see them as threats. They say Chinese development plans are based at least in part on stealing or pressuring foreign companies to pass on technology. Some warn that Chinese competition could erode US industrial dominance and revenues.

Washington has backed off Beijing’s plans by placing Chinese companies, including its top global tech brand, Huawei, on a blacklist that limits access to processor chips and other technologies. This has crippled the Huawei smartphone brand, once one of the biggest in the world. US officials are pressuring European and other allies to avoid Huawei equipment when upgrading phone networks.

Washington cites security fears, but Beijing says it’s an excuse to hurt its fledgling competitors.

The two governments have the world’s largest trading relationship and shared interests in tackling climate change and other issues. But relations are strained over Taiwan, Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong and mainly ethnic Muslim minorities, and its refusal to criticize or single out Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Official Chinese opinion soured after a slight uptick when Xi met US President Joe Biden in November in Indonesia, said Shi Yinhong, an international relations scholar at Renmin University in Beijing. He noted that in the five months since, Washington has approved more arms sales to Taiwan, criticized Beijing’s stance on Ukraine and put more Chinese companies on export watch lists. all of which China considered hostile.

Xi and Qin spoke dramatically this week, but the gist of what they said was China’s long-term position, Shi said. The leaders believe that the United States has implemented a drastic and desperate containment of China in all respects, especially in the strategic and military fields, almost everywhere.

The risk of a military conflict between China and the United States is increasing, Shi said.

A State Department spokesman, Ned Price, said Washington wants to responsibly coexist within the global trading and political system and denied that the US government wants to suppress China.

It’s not about containing China. It’s not about removing China. It’s not about holding China back, Price said in Washington. We want to have this constructive competition which is fair and which does not deviate in this conflict.

The United States has formed a strategic group, the Quad, with Japan, Australia and India in response to concerns over China and its claim to vast stretches of sea that are busy shipping lanes. They insist that the group does not focus on any particular country, but its official statements relate to territorial claims and other issues over which they have disputes with Beijing.

The latest change in tone follows acrimonious exchanges over a Chinese balloon that was shot down after flying over North America. Its electronics and other equipment are examined by the FBI.

Qin, the foreign minister is trying to position China as a global force for moderation and peace in front of foreign audiences and say it’s the Americans who are blowing things up, Delury said.

Xi’s government is particularly angered by shows of support from US and Western lawmakers for Taiwan, which broke away from China in 1949 after a civil war.

Taiwan was never part of the People’s Republic of China, but the Communist Party says the island of 22 million people must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Washington is obligated by federal law to ensure that Taiwan has the weapons to defend itself and has sold it fighter jets and missiles. Chinese leaders complain that this emboldens Taiwanese politicians who may want to resist unification and possibly declare formal independence, a step Beijing says would lead to war.

Premier Li Keqiang, who is due to step down as China’s No. 2 this month, called for peaceful reunification on Sunday. But the Xi government has also stepped up efforts to intimidate the island by flying fighter jets and firing missiles into the nearby sea.

The latest downturn speaks to the real deterioration in US-China relations, which have never had much trust, said Drew Thompson, a fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Chinese leaders view any sort of discussion of strategic issues as sensitive and off limits, which carries an increased risk of miscalculation, Thompson said.

They believe the United States is a hegemon that seeks to undermine the Communist Party and its legitimacy, and they have plenty of evidence of that, he said. But if perceptions and the balance of interests changed, they might as well believe that the United States is a partner in achieving party goals.

Associated Press researcher Yu Bing contributed to this report.

