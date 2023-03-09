US ambassador to Japan says China’s ‘attacks’ unite region against Beijing





Tokyo CNN—

China shouldn’t be surprised that Washington and its allies in Asia are deepening their military ties given Beijing’s aggressive behavior towards many of its neighbors, the US ambassador to Japan said in an exclusive interview with CNN on Wednesday.

You look at India, you look at the Philippines, you look at Australia, you look at the United States, Canada or Japan. They (China) have had in the last three months only a military confrontation or some kind of confrontation with each country. And then they’re shocked that countries are taking their own deterrents to protect themselves. What did they think they were going to do? Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said in the interview at his residence in Tokyo.

The US envoy listed a series of what he described as aggressive military actions by China, including attacks on India along their common border with the Himalayas, guard ships Chinese coasts pointing lasers at Philippine ships in the South China Sea, firing missiles at Japan’s exclusive economy. area and the harassment of American, Canadian and Australian aircraft by People’s Liberation Army ships and aircraft.

Beijing has denied being an aggressor in any of these cases and accused Washington of being the main instigator of the heightened tensions in the region.

On Tuesday, China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, warned that conflict and confrontation with the United States was inevitable if Washington did not change course.

The United States says it seeks to compete with China but does not seek conflict. But in reality, the so-called competition from the United States is all-out containment and repression, a zero-sum game of life or death, he said at his first press conference in the new post. .

Lockdown and repression will not make America great, and the United States will not stop China’s rejuvenation, Qin said.

Emanuel retorted on Wednesday that the military reinforcements and exercises by the United States and its partners in the Indo-Pacific are not acts of containment, as Beijing accuses, but acts of deterrence against further Chinese aggression. maybe more dangerous.

They came together to realize that (Chinese aggression) cannot continue as it is, so each country is taking action, both within an alliance (and) also in its own interest to create a coalition overall deterrent. That’s what happens, says Emanuel.

He praised Japan for doubling its defense budget and assuming a leadership role in the region, citing its intention to operate joint patrols in the South China Sea with the Philippines and its agreement with South Korea. South this week to settle grievances dating back to before the World War. II concerning Japanese colonial rule in Korea.

And he praised Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for putting the future ahead of history and taking a stance that provoked a domestic backlash in Tokyo and Seoul.

I think both leaders showed courage and boldness to look to the 21st century and make the most of it rather than being bound by the 20th century, Emanuel said.

For me, the test of leadership is being idealistic enough to know why you are doing what you are doing. And then hard enough to do it, he said, adding that Kishida and Yoon passed that test.

The United States Ambassador also compared countries with which Japan has partnered, including South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, India and even the United Kingdom, with countries with which the China works, especially Russia, North Korea and Iran.

There’s a phrase in America, you’re known by the company you keep, Emanuel said.

Over the past 18 months, the Biden administration has also kept good company, he said, noting its record of unifying allies and partners.

Emanuel cited multilateral agreements like the Quad, the informal alliance of the United States, Japan, Australia and India and the AUKUS agreement for nuclear-powered submarines between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, as well as other economic, diplomatic and military initiatives.

I think it gave confidence to our allies, like Japan, to increase the defense budget, to be more active on the stage and on the diplomatic stage, he said, giving credit to Tokyo for having obtained eight of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. (ASEAN) to vote to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a United Nations General Assembly vote on March 3.

Countries around the world will respond to Japan, South Korea or the United States for a simple reason China doesn’t understand, the gravitational pull of freedom, Emanuel said.

A rules-based system that maintains respect both for the individual and trying to maintain freedom has its own, I don’t know how else to put it, but an alluring gravitational pull.

