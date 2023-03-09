Could British parents who lost their jobs due to childcare hold the key to growth?





UK childcare is among the world’s most expensive 1.5 million British mothers would work more hours if childcare were allowed Opposition Labor sees childcare pledges as vote winners

CLITHEROE, UK, March 8 (Reuters) – Last year Louise Sharples, a mother of two, turned down a new job she thought she would enjoy when it came to adding up the cost of full-time childcare for her young daughters. She earned more than she would have earned.

After working as a charity store manager for 12 years, the 35-year-old Sharples has now taken a step back in his career, moving into a part-time but slightly better-paying cleaning job until his kids are older.

Childcare costs of around £800 ($963) – including four days a week childcare for 18-month-old Sunny and a wraparound school club for 4-year-old Lola – leave her wages at around £100 at the end of the year. that month.

“I’d like to work more hours,” Sharples told Reuters, who works from home in the north of England with her children and her web developer husband. “There is no incentive because everything goes into parenting.

“I’m thinking about what I’m doing and why I’m doing it.”

She’s not alone. According to a survey of 24,000 parents conducted this month by the Pregnant Then Screwed campaign group, 76% of mothers who pay for child care said it did not make economic sense for them to work anymore.

The Center for Progressive Policy (CPP) think tank estimated that around 1.5 million British mothers would work more hours if childcare were allowed.

With more than 1.1 million jobs unfilled in the UK, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been trying to convince older workers to return from early retirement to ease a tight labor market.

Business groups and researchers argue that action on childcare in his March 15 budget will do more to unlock greater economic growth.

not working

According to children’s charity Coram, the average annual cost of a full-time daycare for children under two years old in the UK in 2022 was over £14,000.

Childcare in the UK is the most expensive in the world, accounting for nearly 30% of the income of a couple with two young children, according to the OECD.

Only Switzerland and New Zealand rank higher, spending 33% and 35% respectively, while in Sweden that figure is only 5%. The OECD average is 12%.

Most child care for children under 5 in the UK is provided by private companies. The government provides some support, such as 15 free hours per week for children aged 3 and 4, and low-income families must pay up front, but get reimbursed up to 85% of the cost.

The government says it has spent more than £20 billion on childcare subsidies over the past five years. But providers say their funds don’t fully cover the cost of free time, leaving many on the brink of financial collapse.

With energy and food costs skyrocketing, many have had to either increase their fees or shut them down. According to data from education watchdog Ofsted, the number of child care providers in the UK fell by 5,400 by August 2022, a drop of 8%.

Lauren Fabianski, head of campaigns and communications for Pregnant Then Screwed, said child care and early childhood education should be viewed as infrastructure.

[1/5]Louise Sharples, 35, dresses her daughter Sunnie, 1, at her home in Clitheroe, East Lancashire, England, on March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Parents cannot work without quality, affordable child care,” she said. “We need to see the government investing in this to get more women back to work.”

return on investment

Proposals include lowering the age at which children receive free hours, increasing the number of weeks they apply per year, and increasing hourly funding.

Such reforms will cost the government billions of pounds a year, as do efforts to reduce the budget deficit, but proponents argue that investment in childcare pays for itself.

CPP estimates that if the 1.5 million mothers who want to work more can do so, it will generate at least £9.4 billion in additional income per year and boost economic output by more than £27 billion, or around 1% of GDP.

A December report by the Institute for Public Policy (IPPR) think tank and Save the Children charity found that universally accessible and affordable childcare from six months to 11-year-old primary school graduates could generate an estimated £8 billion a year in revenue. assumed to provide. Additional tax contributions and reduced social security spending.

“We also know that there are long-term economic benefits to not seeing talent loss across the labor market,” Rachel Statham, IPPR’s deputy director and one of the report’s authors, told Reuters.

According to World Bank data, the labor force participation rate of women in Sweden in 2019 was about 7 percentage points higher than that of the United Kingdom.

Other countries are also starting to act. In 2021, Canada announced a C$30 billion investment over five years to reduce the average daily childcare cost to C$10. It predicted real GDP growth of 1.2% over 20 years.

vote winner?

With UK general elections expected next year, the opposition Labor Party sees parenting as a key battleground.

The government is said to be considering reforms, but has yet to announce any plans.

Labor, leading in the polls, has promised to “transform child care”, including a fully funded breakfast club for all primary schools in the UK.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said last month that “childcare unlocks not only the potential of children, but also the potential of parents”. “Child care is central to our plan.”

Pregnant Then Screwed found that 96% of families with children under 3 were more likely to vote for the party that gave the best childcare pledge, and Sharples is one of them.

“That’s my biggest problem,” she said. “If a certain political party promises childcare at the forefront of change, it would be tempting to listen.”

($1 = 0.8306 pounds)

Additional reporting by Gerhard Mey; Written by Kylie MacLellan; Edited by Catherine Evans

