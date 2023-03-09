US intelligence agencies warn of China’s efforts to expand its power





WASHINGTON The Chinese government is increasingly convinced that it can only become the preeminent power in Asia and a major power in the world by diminishing American influence, the top American intelligence official said on Wednesday.

The goal of undermining US power and influence is one of the reasons China has continued to pursue a deep partnership with Russia, according to an annual intelligence threat assessment that was also released. released Wednesday.

Avril D. Haines, the director of national intelligence who appeared before a Senate committee to present the threat assessment, said China is confident it cannot achieve its goals of dominating its region and expanding. of its global reach than at the expense of American power and influence.

The People’s Republic of China, which increasingly challenges the United States economically, technologically, politically and militarily around the world, remains our unprecedented priority, Haines said.

The Threat Report is a major annual public publication of intelligence agencies’ assessment of a variety of national security challenges. While some aspects of the report barely change from year to year, the section on China has expanded considerably, reflecting the greater concentration of intelligence agencies on the nation under the Biden administration.

Pushed by both parties in Congress, intelligence agencies have poured more resources into China, created a new CIA mission center focused on Beijing and taken other steps to improve intelligence gathering and analysis. .

The annual report indicates that despite international condemnation of Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, China will maintain cooperation with Russia in an attempt to challenge the United States.

US officials have warned that China is considering providing lethal aid, such as ammunition, to Russia for the war in Ukraine. US officials determined that China aimed to supply artillery shells to Russia, but hoped to do so undetected, so Beijing could credibly maintain a public stance of criticism of the US for supplying arms to Ukraine.

Biden administration officials have let the public know that China is considering a covert supply of lethal aid as well as public and private messages to Beijing that such support would cross a line. Officials have warned that Washington will impose economic sanctions on Beijing if that support materializes.

Gaining a better understanding of China-US relations The two nations vie for influence on the world stage, maneuvering to gain advantages on land, in the economy and in cyberspace.

During the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, asked Ms. Haines whether the relationship between China and Russia was a temporary marriage of convenience or a long-lasting love affair. term.

Ms Haines said it was not just a temporary partnership, but added that it had certain limits.

We don’t see them becoming allies, as we are with NATO allies, Ms. Haines said.

China will continue to treat Russia as an important strategic power, despite criticism the United States and others have leveled at Beijing for maintaining that relationship, the report said.

In her testimony Wednesday, Haines reinforced the message President Biden and his top foreign policy aides have been sending about China. Since his election campaign in 2020, Mr Biden has said that while Russia is a medium-term challenge, China is the United States’ biggest long-term rival and is the only nation with the power and resources to reshape the US government. international order.

Haines also highlighted the spy challenge posed by China, saying its ambitions and capabilities make it our most serious and important intelligence rival.

Earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued his own criticism of the United States in comments reported by state media on Monday.

Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development, Xi said in a speech. according to the official Chinese news agency.

The threat report also reiterates a list of Biden administrations’ views on the strategic challenges posed by China, many of which draw on analysis conducted under the Trump administration.

The report says that as Chinese leader Xi Jinping begins his third term, the Chinese Communist Party will work to pressure Taiwan for unification, undermine US influence, drive wedges between Washington and its partners and to foster certain norms that favor its authoritarian system.

At the same time, he said, Chinese leaders will likely seek opportunities to reduce tensions with Washington when they feel it suits their interests.

The strengthening of the Chinese military and its expanded operations, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, are the focus of the report.

Beijing is increasingly combining growing military might with its economic, technological and diplomatic influence, the report said, to bolster party power, secure territory and pursue global influence.

The report also highlighted how Chinese leaders are likely to be constrained in certain policies and actions due to internal factors including an aging population and economic problems.

The report’s authors say the Chinese military is trying to achieve Mr. Xis’ goal of being powerful enough by 2027 to prevent any US-led intervention in an armed conflict in Taiwan.

Mr. Xi used this language to spur the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army, China’s military. But he and other Chinese officials have not said they will invade Taiwan anytime soon, and in fact there is vigorous debate within US agencies over Beijing’s exact intentions with regard to Taiwan. Some U.S. military officials have spoken of Beijing likely acting in the next few years to force Taiwan into Communist Party rule, but those are individual opinions within the U.S. government.

The report also offers new insights into Beijing’s assessment of nuclear threats and the prospect of nuclear conflict.

Beijing has determined that rising tensions and increasing US nuclear capabilities have increased the likelihood of a US first strike, the report said.

Beijing has concluded that its nuclear capabilities are insufficient, aims to expand its nuclear arsenal and is building hundreds of new silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to the report. Growing confidence in his arsenal over time, the report says, will strengthen his resolve and intensify conventional conflicts.

The report also warns that China will avoid signing nuclear weapons deals with the United States or Russia, at least until it modernizes and builds up its arsenal.

Beijing is not interested in deals that restrict its plans and will not agree to negotiations that lock in US or Russian benefits, the report said.

