Their dumpster fire melodrama still counts





I have crisis stamina and spit Sleaford Mods frontman Jason William on the new album’s opening title track UK Grim. It’s been 10 years since the Nottingham post-punk duo began breaking through in 2013 with the aptly-titled Austerity Dogs. and a bit of verbal rage; Meanwhile, the rest of the British music scene was trying to perfect Alex Turner’s quiff and swagger.

The 2021 album, the follow-up to the 7th album (12th including the previous rarity) mods, which were active as a duo, is a career-high Spare Ribs that has been praised worldwide, a record that shrugs against the collective launch of COVID-19 Britain. ‘UK Grim’ is a more aggressive beast with multi-instrumentalist Andrew Fearn adding more color to his sound and continuing to add new depths to his compositions.

On The Ground is about as close as Mods threaten the dancefloor. Smash Each Other Up is the sound of West Coast hip-hop when it was created in the East Midlands. Right Wing Beast is a skapop attack on power. With A-listers like Janes Addictions Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro and a playful electro bounce, So Trendy could have been a Gorillaz number if it weren’t for its hilariously mean takedown on internet culture.

There’s a lot of DIWhy, the middle finger of Tory Kong’s jungler rage and keyboard warrior punk scene copyists, but UK Grim also has a lot of heart, introspection and subtlety. While Williamson in I Claudius distances himself from childhood boredom and impending doom on a late-’70s Christmas, Apart From You takes Mods’ infrequently associated aspirations. There’s the simmering horror of Navarone’s Force 10, an ode to struggling to keep their heads above water in these wretched times, aided by dry-cleaning Florence Shaw.

You reach the ironically happy closing tone of Rhythms Of Class and the satirical collage feels like you’re cruising Brexit Britain top-down like Cold War Steve’s recent music video for Sleaford Mods. It drifts the absurd fairgrounds of privileged comics, where Matt Hancock pisses on old people and Rishi Sunak throws cash while Nigel Farage bangs on a frying pan.

Williamson’s lyrical muse hasn’t changed much over the past decade. It’s less kitchen sink melodrama and more trashcan fire shit. But as the gloom normalizes, we need more bands like Mods to fight back. As Williamson puts it on the title track, “Nobody can hear you scream in England.

Details

Release date: March 10, 2023 Record label: Rough Trade

