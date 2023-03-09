Beauty giant Sephora opens London store as part of UK return





Makeup and skincare fans have a new beauty playground to visit, and Sephora has invested in a new London store that will feature around 135 brands.

Beauty conglomerate Sephora, owned by luxury group LVMH, has opened a store in the Westfield London shopping centre, which will be Britain’s first physical store, the last of which closed here until 2005. It opened for the first time on March 8th.

The 6,000 square foot London location will sell merchandise from brands including Gwen Stefani’s GXVE, Fenty Beauty and Drunk Elephant. The space also features a Benefit brow bar and lip bar featuring a range of colors and finishes. Express skincare treatments and perfume engraving are also available.

Also selling online, Sephora has more than 2,600 stores in 35 countries.

The latest store marks UK brick and mortar returns to retailers. Sephora debuted in the UK in 2000 but left the store there in 2005.

Sephora has a new 6,000 square foot London store.

Ahead of Westfield London’s latest opening, Sephora launched a UK website last year. It came after acquiring London-based online company Feelunique in 2021.

Last month, Retailer Country Manager Sarah Boyd said: We can’t wait to welcome our first customers.

Sephora has joined several retailers expanding into brick-and-mortar stores in the capital as they get back on track after the pandemic.

Apparel company Rixo is one of those opening soon, and a director at real estate brokerage Colliers in January confirmed that there are at least 50 international and domestic companies interested in opening new stores or opening more in Zone 1 in 2023. I said I know.

Sofie Willmott, senior analyst at research firm GlobalData, said:

Willmott added: Experts say Sephora is poised to re-enter the UK market as a leader. A young buyer base.

Sephora needs to continue to highlight its exclusive range and make events like launches a permanent fixture if it wants to entice repeat visits in the long run and steal loyal shoppers in the UK.

Activities associated with the March opening include a free limited-edition gift bag for the first 300 customers who visit the store and a master class from makeup creator Natasha Denona.

