UK house prices may stabilize despite decline, surveyors say | housing market





The UK housing market is still in a downtrend, but there are some signs of stabilization, with new buyer inquiries and sales improving over the past month, researchers said.

Many told the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) that the return of optimism and lower-than-expected interest rates has given the housing market some hope in the months after a sluggish start to the year.

The Rics monthly survey measures the percentage of surveyors who reported a drop in new buyer inquiries. Net balances increased to -29% last month from -45% in January. This still represents a decline in demand, which is the 10th consecutive negative figure, but the smallest decline since July.

The new sales metric also improved to -26% net balance in February from -36%. However, the average time to complete a transaction continues to rise and is now approaching 19 weeks.

Kenneth Bird, chartered surveyor at Renton & Parr in Wetherby, West Yorkshire, said an increasing number of properties were on the market, giving buyers more choice for the first time in two years.

Ben Hudson of York-based Hudson Moody said sales were recovering as interest rates did not appear to be as high as expected last year.

Mortgage rates rose to around 6.5% in October after the disastrous mini-budget of the Liz Truss government, but have since declined to between 4% and 5%.

Last month, the Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate to 4% for the 10th year in a row, but Governor Andrew Bailey signaled last week that rates may have peaked. Financial markets are still pricing borrowing costs to rise twice more, to around 4.5%, unlike last fall’s forecast that they would peak between 5% and 6% this year.

In the mainstream housing market (up to 500,000 units), about 60% of surveyors said prices were being agreed below the asking price. For properties between 500,000 and 1 million, occupancy jumped to over 70%.

Mortgage lender Halifax reported this week that UK house prices rose 1.1 per cent in February from January.

“Given the continued weakness in demand, home prices are still on the decline and further declines are expected at least through the first half of the year,” said Tarrant Parsons, chief economist at Rics.

Short-term expectations suggest that market activity will be generally subdued in the coming months, but the latest survey feedback shows tentative signs that the continued decline in buyer inquiries is now easing.

Meanwhile, demand for tenants in the rental market continues to grow, with a net balance of +32% for surveyors reporting an increase in demand.

At the same time, supply is declining as landlord directives continue to decline, but at a slower rate than -13% in recent months. Given the disparity, rent expectations remain relatively high at +45%.

Before next Wednesday’s budget, Rics underscored the vital role housing plays in the UK economy and the need to increase supply through new-build and commercial property talks. It called for more government support to expand retrofitting of British homes and welcomed the Eco+ initiative, which provides subsidies for insulation.

Sam Rees, Rics’ senior public affairs officer, said the government should do more to support landlords leaving the market because of rising costs and regulatory issues. Rics will also encourage governments to restore local housing allowances to the 30th percentile to support private renters struggling with rising rents.

