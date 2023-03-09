US hearing on COVID origins reignites debate over lab leak hypothesis





Witnesses (left to right) Jamie Metzl of the Atlantic Council, former New York Times editor Nicholas Wade, Paul Auwaerter of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and former director of the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Prevention Robert Redfield is sworn in at the start of the March 8 hearing.Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The United States House of Representatives held the first in a series of public hearings on March 8 aimed at exploring how the COVID-19 pandemic began. Members of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic acknowledged that the question of the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has become highly politicized, but that the two hypotheses describing its emergence that it spread naturally from animals to humans, or that it leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, needs to be explored. “This question is fundamental to helping us predict and prevent future pandemics, protect our health and national security, and prepare the United States for the future,” said committee chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio ) in his opening statement.

American report on the origins of COVID: researchers satisfied with the scientific approach

The audience itself, however, offered a heavy dose of political drama, providing insight into the sessions to follow in the weeks and months to come. Republicans now control the House, so they led the hearing and invited three of the witnesses: Jamie Metzl, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a Washington, DC-based international affairs think tank; Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta, Georgia; and Nicholas Wade, former New York Times science editor. All three supported the hypothesis of a lab leak. Democrats have invited a witness, Paul Auwaerter, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.

One of the focal points for members of the Republican committee was the idea that Anthony Fauci, former director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, had pushed the scientific community to dismiss a lab leak. at the start of the pandemic. Prior to the hearing, they released a memorandum suggesting that Fauci prompted a group of virologists in March 2020 to publish correspondence in Nature Medicine1 concluding that a lab leak scenario was implausible.

Fauci was not in court to give his views, but in a statement he responded to the memorandum, denying the charges. He said his sole purpose was to encourage virologists to assess the origins of SARS-CoV-2. I have said many times that we need to keep an open mind about the origins of the virus.

The COVID lab leak hypothesis: What scientists know and don’t know

Democrats, meanwhile, have focused much of their energy on Wade. They questioned whether he was a credible witness, given that he is the author of a much-criticized book on the biological basis of race that has been praised by white supremacists. Wenstrup defended the inclusion of Wades as a witness, saying that Wade had previously worked at Nature and that the hearing would discuss correspondence published in the journal (although Nature and Nature Medicine have the same publisher, they are separate entities and operate as such; Natures’ news team, where Wade worked in the late 1960s and early 1970s, is also independent of his newspaper team.)

Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona in Tucson who has studied genetic evidence from the early days of the pandemic, told Nature he found the procedures shocking and unscientific and that ‘they didn’t bode well for the overall investigation. None of these witnesses had a scientific record of investigating and publishing peer-reviewed research into the origins of this virus in quality journals, he said.

change of heart

Republicans’ desire for answers grew last week after the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Department of Energy (DOE) had delivered a classified intelligence report to the White House in which it updated its position on the origins of COVID-19. The previously undecided DOE now says with low confidence that the pandemic likely started with a lab leak in China, but the evidence for that shift is unclear. Shortly after, FBI Director Christopher Wray told Fox News that his agency had believed for some time that SARS-CoV-2 had accidentally escaped from a laboratory in China, without revealing any evidence to inform the opinions of the agency.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup chairs the select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic.Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty

Meanwhile, the National Intelligence Council and four other agencies support the idea that the pandemic has a natural origin, also with low confidence, and two agencies are undecided. In August 2021, all agencies, including the DOE and FBI, concluded that SARS-CoV-2 is not a biological weapon designed and released from a laboratory on purpose.

For David Relman, a microbiologist at Stanford University in California, these recent announcements from the intelligence community support the idea that both hypotheses about the origins of COVID-19 deserve serious attention, and that there is no definitive supporting evidence at this time. In particular, the lab idea is a plausible one that hasn’t been properly addressed, he says.

Speaking at the hearing, Redfield said he believes the answers about the origins of COVID-19 will not come from the scientific community: I believe that answer will come from the intelligence community.

Asked about the DOE’s assessment, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on February 27: Some parties should stop rehashing the lab leak narrative, stop smearing China, and stop politicizing. tracing origins. She also reiterated a message from China during the pandemic: China has always supported and participated in science-based global origin tracing.

A Divided Community

Scientists have for some time been divided over the provenance of SARS-CoV-2. At the start of the pandemic, in February 2020, some researchers published correspondence in The Lancet2 condemning conspiracy theories suggesting that the coronavirus had leaked from a laboratory in China. More than a year later, however, others, including Relman, published a letter in Science3 arguing that the lab leak theory should receive fair scrutiny. This group, in particular, argued that an origins survey organized in early 2021 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and which included Chinese researchers had concluded hastily and without all the necessary evidence that a lab leak was extremely unlikely.

Early last year, Worobey and other researchers reported genetic and other evidence that a massive market in Wuhan, China, where live animals were sold, was likely the source of the COVID-19 outbreak. 194.5. The scientists concluded that these animals may have harbored SARS-CoV-2 and transmitted it to humans who work there or travel there.

Scientists struggle to probe COVID origins amid sparse data from China

At the same time, proponents of the lab leaks have questioned NIAID funding for the small nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, in New York. EcoHealth had partnered with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to study coronaviruses, and some claimed WIV researchers used NIAID funding to conduct so-called gain-of-function studies on these viruses. Specifically, critics have suggested that WIV scientists were manipulating coronaviruses to infect human cells, at a time when gain-of-function studies were banned in the United States.

This, committee members and witnesses suggested at the March 8 meeting, is one reason Fauci, who ran NIAID, wanted to suppress the lab leak theory early in the pandemic. Fauci denied that the NIAID-funded research qualifies as gain-of-function.

Metzl criticized the focus on Fauci during the hearing. China must be the main focus,” he said. If we focus primarily on Dr. Fauci, we will inappropriately serve the Chinese government a propaganda stunt on a silver platter.

WHO report on origins of COVID pandemic focuses on animal markets, not labs

Some researchers have complained that China was slow to release the data it collected on the early days of the pandemic. In 2021, Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China’s National Health Commission, rejected a WHO plan to further investigate whether China’s breach of lab protocols caused the virus to leak. .

The March 8 hearing, however, clearly showed that the political debate is not going away. I’m very concerned that people are guided by their emotions, their intuition and their historical precedents, says Relman. Despite the political tensions, one takeaway from the hearing, Worobey says, is that everyone seemed to agree that there are no definitive answers about the origins of COVID-19.

The committee has not yet scheduled its next hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-00701-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos