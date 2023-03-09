Why Troy Baker didn’t play Joel or David in The Last of Us





Spoilers for The Last of Us HBO Episode 8 – When We Are In Need. Read our review of the episode here.

Troy Baker loves The Last of Us, and being such an essential part of the show, there was no way he was passing up HBO’s live-action adaptation. I’d be happy if I was just a clicker, Baker told IGN in a post-episode interview.

Well, Baker isn’t a Clicker in The Last of Us HBO series, he plays James, a member of the Davids survivors in the penultimate episode of The Last of Us season one. Neil and Craig are came to see me and said, “We have a role for you. And Neil was like, “It’s James,” Baker says of how he first got involved with the HBO series.

And I went, Oh man who is James? Like, Oh, that’s right, mate, the guy with the hat.

Baker is one of the hardest working actors in video games, and despite characters like the Joker and Revolver Ocelot, no role is more tied to Baker than his role as Joel in The Last of Us video game. Through two video games and a special One Night Live stage production, Baker portrayed post-apocalyptic survivor Joel. But he wasn’t fighting for the role on the HBO show, he was looking to learn from someone new.

What I wanted more than anything was for whoever was playing Joel to just show me something new about the role, Baker told IGN. Is there anything I forgot? Is there anything I missed? Was there something I didn’t know?

Luckily for Baker, HBO made a choice he thinks is perfect. The second I found out they had cast Pedro, I was like, Oh, well, we’re bulletproof now. Because obviously his pedigree as an actor is indisputable, but it is also the fact that he embraced this character with such tenderness. And I couldn’t imagine more careful hands for this character.

Baker embraces the changes The Last of Us HBO series brings, from casting to story, as it expands the video game world he clearly loves. we’re limited because we’re telling Joel’s story from Joel’s perspective, or we’re telling Ellie’s story from Ellie’s perspective, Baker observes. And what the show allows us to do is be able to break away from those characters and hang out with a lot of other characters that we’ve glossed over in the game.

The Last of Us Episode 8: Comparing TV Series and Games

One of those characters is Bakers James, who isn’t just a buddy, but a suspicious survivor who might not be okay with what he’s doing. Throughout the episode, there are points where James clearly seems to disagree with David, whether it’s how they survive (spoilers: cannibalism) or how David seems more obsessed with capture of Ellie only through revenge for the murder of one of their own.

Baker says it sounds like another pair of characters just introduced to The Last of Us universe, Perry and Kathleen from the Kansas City Quarantine Zone. It’s reminiscent of the relationship Jeffrey Pierce’s character Perry has with Kathleen, where there’s a leader who has a right-hand man who somehow complacently or sympathetically helps guide their decisions, Baker says.

James acknowledges David’s inherent evil, but it’s better to be on the devil’s right side than the wrong side. And so, he’s very careful to play his role, but he’s also trying to achieve his goal, which is to not let this girl in. And he uses pragmatism as a method. She’s just another mouth to feed.

It was announced early on that Baker and her video game co-star Ashley Johnson, who voices Ellie in the games, were going to be on the show, sparking speculation about what roles they would get. An early suggestion was that Baker would play David, but Baker said that decision would be too obvious.

There were a lot of rumors and speculation that I was going to play David. I thought to myself, that would have been too kitsch. It would have been too much on the nose. Plus, the decision to cast Scott Shepard is another example of something Baker loves about the show. It’s different.

What I like that deviates from what Nolan did in the game playing David is that, again, it’s a different portrayal of a character that people might be familiar with.

Ultimately, Baker points out that the show and the video game are two sides of the same coin, and that the two mediums help each other tell this story that has attracted so many fans each.

“I told people, it’s not an ‘either/either’, either play the game or watch the show. It’s a ‘yes and’. I’m glad that once people have completed the series, they can either go back and play the game again, or go back and play the game for the very first time and participate in this conversation.

Matt TM Kim is IGN’s Senior Features Writer. You can reach him @lawoftd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/why-troy-baker-didnt-play-joel-or-david-in-the-last-of-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos