UK GDPR Replacement Data Law Announcement





Today (March 8), Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan revealed that new data laws are being introduced in Congress and the government will reduce nonsensical paperwork for businesses and reduce cookie pop-ups.

The data protection and digital information bill was first introduced last summer, but the government said it was suspended in September 2022 to allow ministers to engage in a co-design process with business leaders and data experts.

It said the new regime would build on the UK’s high standards for data protection and privacy and move away from the one-size-fits-all approach of the EU’s GDPR, which seeks to ensure data adequacy.

The government said: The improved legislation takes the best elements of the GDPR and provides a simple, clear and business-friendly framework that is neither difficult nor costly to implement, giving businesses more flexibility in how they comply with the new data laws. We will introduce a framework.

The bill said the new framework would maintain data relevance with the EU and broaden international confidence in the UK’s comprehensive data protection standards. Further reduces the amount of paperwork organizations need to complete to demonstrate compliance.

It also; If your business is already compliant with current data regulations, it supports more international trade without incurring additional costs for your business. It gives organizations greater confidence when personal data can be processed without consent. Increase public and business confidence in AI technologies by clarifying the circumstances under which strong safeguards apply to automated decision-making.

The government said the reforms would save the UK economy $4.7 billion over the next 10 years and uphold the country’s data protection standards so businesses can continue to do business freely with global partners, including the EU.

Donelan said: Co-designed with businesses from the ground up, the new legislation ensures that the overarching data protection regime is tailored to the UK’s own needs and customs.

Our system is easy to understand, easy to follow and will take advantage of Britain’s many post-Brexit opportunities. Our businesses and citizens no longer have to be bound by the barrier-based European GDPR.

Our new legislation frees UK businesses from unnecessary bureaucracy to make new discoveries, drive the next generation of technology, create jobs and boost our economy.

Along with these new changes, the bill aims to increase penalties for nuisance calls and texts by up to 4% of global sales or 17.5 million calls, whichever is greater, and reduce the number of consent pop-ups people see online. Websites that collect data about individual visits.

The bill also establishes a framework for the use of reliable and secure digital authentication services, allowing people to digitally prove their identities if they choose.

The measure will allow customers to create authenticated digital identities, making it easier and faster for people to prove themselves about themselves, the government added.

The bill would strengthen the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) by creating a statutory committee with a chairman and chief executive officer.

Data-driven trade generated 85 per cent of the UK’s total services exports and contributed around $259 billion to the economy in 2021, the government said.

The Data & Marketing Association (DMA UK) welcomed the new legislation. In the most recent consultation phase, DMA CEO Chris Combemale chaired a business advisory group that provided valuable input to the Secretary of State and Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) officials.

He said: DMA worked with the government throughout the development of the Data Protection and Digital Information Act (DPDI) to advocate for the best interests of both businesses and customers. We are convinced that this legislation should serve as a catalyst for innovation and growth while maintaining strong privacy protections across the UK – an essential balance that will build consumer confidence in the digital economy.

The DMA said greater clarity provided about what constitutes a legitimate interest is one of the most important reforms and will encourage more businesses to use it as a legitimate basis for data processing where appropriate.

At Combemale, because attracting and retaining customers and donors is a fundamental and legitimate interest of businesses and charities, we are pleased to recognize this in reforms that help governments spur innovation and growth.

DMA’s strong relationships with UK business and government have put it in a good position to advise on these developments over the past two years. It has been important to our community to focus reforms on the needs of both our business and our customers so that the right balance is struck for all.

Konrad Shek, director of policy research at the Advertising Association, also commented: The Advertising Association widely welcomes the introduction of the new version of the DPDI Act and what has been achieved to date. In connection with direct marketing; Inclusion of commercial research under the research clause; Reduced overall paper requirements.

We hope to see further opportunities to amend the legislation, particularly in areas relating to non-intrusive cookies, such as greater clarity and flexibility in measuring audiences and advertising performance.

We look forward to continuing to work with the Government as part of the Business Advisory Group on how this Act can best support the work of the UK and our industry as a global hub for digital advertising and marketing services.

