U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Personnel Appointments





WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 The United States Department of Agriculture today announced the names of individuals who will serve in leadership positions in Washington, D.C.

Malcom A. Shorter has been named Acting Assistant Secretary for Administration

Shorter was reappointed USDA Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration in June 2021. He previously served as Acting Assistant Secretary for Administration from January 2017 to August 2017, Assistant Assistant Secretary for Administration from June 2013 to January 2017 and as Deputy Assistant Chief of Business Operations in the United States Forest Service. He is an accomplished administrative and financial professional with combined expertise in government relations and operational management, having served as Democratic staff director for the House Veterans Affairs Committee. Shorter retired as a US Army Lieutenant Colonel after a distinguished military career spanning more than 20 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University and a Master of Science degree from Central Michigan University. He resides with his family in Bowie, Maryland.

Victoria Maloch will be appointed Special Advisor to the Communications Office

Maloch comes to USDA from the House Committee on Agriculture, where she most recently served as director of communications. Prior to joining the Committee, Maloch worked in the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy at the Department of Health and Human Services and served as a National Officer for the FFA National Organization. She also earned a Wallace-Carver Fellowship at the USDA Office of Communications during the Obama-Biden administration. Maloch holds a bachelor of science degree in agricultural, food and life sciences from the University of Arkansas and a master’s degree in politics from the universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

Tracy Fox has been named legislative counsel in the Office of Congressional Relations

Fox has served on the retail as legislative counsel in the USDA’s Office of Congressional Relations for the past six months. In this role, she works on issues involving food, nutrition and consumer service (FNCS). Fox has over 30 years of experience in nutrition policy, analysis, advocacy, executive branch and congressional relations. She was founder and past president of Food, Nutrition, and Policy Consultants, served as president of the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior, and is a nationally recognized expert in the field of nutrition policy. Prior to starting his company, Fox held positions with the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service and the Government Relations Branch of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Currently, she serves on the boards of the Healthy Eating Research Advisory Committee, Marshall County, Indiana Board of Health, United Way of Marshall County, Marshall County Food Council and co-manages the Culver, Indiana Farmers Market. Fox is a retired United States Navy commander.

Nathaniel West will be appointed Senior Oversight Counsel in the Office of the General Counsel

West joins the USDA from the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served as counsel to the select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis chaired by Rep. James Clyburn. In this role, he developed and planned investigative programs, conducted surveillance surveys, and transcribed interviews with senior federal government officials and private sector individuals involved in the federal response to the pandemic. West has also held positions with Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in New York, NY, and with the Hon. Vernon S. Broderick and David J. Hale in United States District Court. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Northwestern University and his JD from the University of Michigan Law School.

Prescott Martin III will be appointed Senior Counsel in the Office of the General Counsel

Martin comes to USDA from the U.S. House of Representatives where he served as chief adviser to the Agriculture Committee. He has extensive experience in drafting legislation and advising members of Congress on legal, procedural and policy issues related to the production of agricultural products, soil and water conservation, forestry, animal production, registration and use of pesticides and biotechnology. Prior to joining the House Agriculture Committee, Martin worked in private and public practice, including the District Attorney’s Office for North Carolina’s 5th Prosecution District. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Carolina and holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs from the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs.

#

