US probes Tesla Autopilot, steering wheels that can detach





DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators are ratcheting up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming out of some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it hit a parked fire truck in California.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Wednesday that it is launching a special accident investigation team to investigate the Feb. 18 crash involving a Tesla Model S and a Contra County Fire Department ladder truck. Coast.

The fire truck probe is part of a larger agency-led investigation into multiple cases of Teslas using automakers’ Autopilot system crashing into parked emergency vehicles that tend to others accidents. NHTSA has become more aggressive in pursuing safety issues with Teslas over the past year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations.

The driver of the 2014 Tesla Model S was killed in the accident and a passenger seriously injured. Four firefighters were treated for minor injuries and the $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged.

NHTSA is studying how the Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles nationwide using the system.

Automated driving systems aren’t always involved in crashes to which NHTSA sends investigators. For example, the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that a Tesla that hit one of its patrol cars in November was not operating in “any type of autonomous mode.”

Authorities said the California fire truck had its lights on and was parked diagonally on a highway to protect responders in an earlier accident that left no injuries.

Lewis Broschard III, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Chief, said his department is concerned about the risks inattentive drivers pose to themselves, passengers and first responders.

These unnecessary deaths, injuries, hazards to firefighters and loss of valuable equipment are all preventable,” he said, urging drivers to slow down and move towards emergency vehicles.

According to Rob Brown Jr., CEO of International Association of Fire Chiefs, said in an email.

An NHTSA spokeswoman said she could not comment on an open investigation when asked if the Teslas posed a danger to emergency responders.

NHTSA has been scrutinizing Teslas more intensely over the past year, seeking multiple recalls and opening investigations.

Earlier Wednesday, the agency released documents revealing an investigation into steering wheels that can detach from the steering column on as many as 120,000 Model Y SUVs.

The agency said it received two complaints in which 2023 Model Ys were delivered to customers with a missing bolt holding the steering wheel to the steering column. A friction fit held the steering wheels together, but they separated when force was applied while driving the SUVs.

The agency says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that both incidents occurred when the SUVs had low mileage.

In a complaint filed with NHTSA, an owner said he was driving with his family in Woodbridge, New Jersey, when the steering wheel suddenly came off Jan. 29, five days after purchasing the vehicle. The owner wrote that he was able to pull towards the road divider. There are no casualties.

It was a “horrible experience,” car owner Prerak Patel told The Associated Press. He said he was in the left lane of the freeway when the steering wheel came off and he was lucky the road was straight and he was able to stop the car at the parting.

Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla, which is based in Austin, Texas.

At first, a Tesla service center gave Patel a cost estimate of $103.96 to fix the problem. The service center apologized in what appear to be text messages posted to Twitter.

When Patel wrote that he had lost faith in Tesla and requested a refund, the service center removed the charge.

Patel was then given the option of keeping the car or replacing it with a new one. Patel said he had chosen a replacement.

Patel said he was a fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and invested much of his savings in Tesla stock, which closed Wednesday down 3%.

My kids were a little scared getting into a loaner Tesla, and as a parent, we’re able to restore their confidence, Patel said. He said he hoped Tesla would investigate and improve its quality control.

Detached flywheels are rare in the industry, but not unprecedented. In February, Nissan recalled about 1,000 Ariya electric vehicles for a similar issue.

NHTSA has also opened investigations for the past three years into Teslas suddenly braking for no reason, suspension issues and other issues.

In February, NHTSA pressured Tesla to recall nearly 363,000 vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving software because the system may violate traffic laws. The system is tested on public roads by no less than 400,000 Tesla owners. But NHTSA has said in documents it can perform dangerous actions such as driving straight through an intersection from a turning lane, driving through a yellow light without caution, or failing to react to speed limit changes.

The US Department of Justice has also asked Tesla for documents on full self-driving and Autopilot.

Tesla says in its owner’s manual that neither Autopilot nor full self-driving can drive itself, and owners should be prepared to step in at a moment’s notice.

NHTSA has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes in which automated systems are suspected of being used. Nineteen people died in these accidents, including two motorcyclists.

AP Writers Olga Rodriguez in San Francisco and John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio contributed to this story.

