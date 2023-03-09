The US Air Force is making rapid progress on AI-piloted fighter jets





During testing in December, two AI programs were introduced to the system: Air Force Research Laboratories Autonomous Air Combat Operations (AACOs) and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agencies (DARPA) Air Combat Evolution (ACE). AACO AI agents focused on combat with a single opponent beyond visual range (BVR), while ACE focused on dogfight-type maneuvers with an enemy simulated closer and visible.

While VISTA requires a certified pilot in the rear cockpit as a back-up, during test flights an engineer trained in AI systems manned the front cockpit to deal with any technical issues that arose. In the end, these problems were minor. While unable to elaborate on the intricacies, DARPA program manager Lt. Col. Ryan Hefron says any setbacks were to be expected when transitioning from virtual to live. All in all, this was an important step towards achieving Skyborg’s goal of getting autonomous aircraft into the air as soon as possible.

The Department of Defense emphasizes that the AACO and ACE are designed to complement human pilots, not replace them. In some cases, AI co-pilot systems could act as a support mechanism for pilots in active combat. With AACO and ACE able to analyze millions of data entries per second and having the ability to take control of the aircraft at critical moments, this could be vital in life or death situations. For more common missions that do not require human intervention, flights could be fully autonomous, with aircraft noses replaced when a cockpit is not required for a human pilot.

Were not trying to replace pilots, were trying to augment them, give them an extra tool, says Cotting. He makes the analogy of soldiers from past campaigns who fought on horseback. The horse and the human had to work together, he says. The horse can ride the trail just fine, so the rider doesn’t have to worry about getting from point A to B. His brain can be freed to think bigger thoughts. thanks to the increase in AI.

For Bill Gray, chief test pilot at the USAF Test Pilot School, incorporating AI is a natural extension of the work he does with human students. Every time we [pilots] talking to engineers and scientists about the difficulties of training and qualifying AI agents, they usually treat this as a new problem, he says. This bothers me, as I have been training and qualifying students as highly non-linear and unpredictable natural intelligence agents for decades. For me, the question is not: Can we train and qualify AI agents? This is why can we train and qualify humans, and what can this teach us about how to do the same for AI agents?

Gray believes that AI is not a miracle tool that can solve all problems, but rather that it should be developed as part of a balanced approach, with built-in safety measures to avoid costly accidents. Overreliance on the IAatrust for autonomy can be dangerous, Gray believes, pointing to the failures of Tesla’s Autopilot program despite Tesla asserting the need for the driver to be behind the wheel as a backup. Cotting agrees, calling the ability to test AI programs in VISTA a risk-reduction plan. The AI ​​to endanger the aircraft as it learns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/us-air-force-skyborg-vista-ai-fighter-jets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]netmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos