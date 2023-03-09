Awful gender inequality in British technology in five charts





The UK tech industry has made great strides in improving female representation in the workforce, providing better funding opportunities for women and closing the gender pay gap. But for all the progress made in recent years, the data don’t lie and show there’s still a long way to go.

Achieving gender equality in technology isn’t just good for business. Studies show that companies with better gender balance are more successful. The broader opportunity cost of excluding half the population is also stark. A recent report by Code First Girls and Natwest highlighted that the UK could add $2.6 billion to the national economy if it achieved gender equality in technology.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is an annual event that allows the industry to assess and evaluate progress in promoting gender equality in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

UKTN has compiled five charts to track progress and highlight key areas for improving female representation and gender equality in the UK tech industry.

The past year has been a struggle for startup funding across the board. The reality of economic headwinds, including soaring inflation and rising interest rates in the UK and around the world, led to a slowdown in technology startup investment in the second half of the year.

Despite this downturn, women-founded companies continued to secure slightly more equity investments than in the previous year, but the data remains dismal. A report by Beauhurst published in January found that only 27% of UK stock trades went to startups where at least one of the founders was a woman.

This represents a small but significant increase in 24% of women-led startups in the UK in 2021. But if you look at the 2022 share of funding for startups with only women founders, the numbers aren’t that impressive. %. According to the report, that figure is still the highest on record in the UK over the past decade and was 3% higher than the previous year.

The funding rate for women-led startups is much lower as a percentage of total funds invested than the number of deals, which is only 2% in the UK.

LocalGlobe partner Yvonne Bajela said that while female entrepreneurs are essential to the UK tech ecosystem, more female founders are needed to create and build companies that challenge the status quo and make the world a better place.

Incredible progress has been made so far, and it is important that we continue to advocate for and support female founders at every stage of their journey.

The UK is often regarded as Europe’s leading tech sector and often has the highest levels of venture capital funding. It also ranks first in worst gender pay gap for tech startups. For tech startups, the situation is even more dire. According to data published by compensation benchmarking platform Figures and recruitment platform 50inTech, women working in the UK tech industry earn, on average, 74p for every dollar men earn, with a 26% gender pay gap.

Unadjusted for roles and seniority, this figure is worse than the gender pay gap across all sectors in the UK, which is 14.9% in 2022. However, there are signs that you are going in the right direction. In the UK, the skills gender pay gap increased by 4p from the previous year, from 30% to 26%, an increase of 4 percentage points. However, it is still far behind the European average with a gap of 19%.

Women in tech are paid less than men, but fewer women work in the industry. A recent report by the Tech Talent Charter (TTC) examining the diversity of technology in the UK found that 28% of tech workers are LGBTQ (99.99%). identified as a female among the subjects investigated). This is a slight increase of 1-2% compared to the previous year. However, if you look at senior tech jobs in the UK, that figure drops to 22%.

The report emphasized that simply increasing the number of LGBTQ candidates is not a meaningful solution to the problem. Instead, we encourage you to let your company and industry culture be the one that drives them to stay.

The progress made over the past decade to make the workplace more inclusive and fair is encouraging. Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, female co-founder of the STEM social initiative Stemettes, said these findings, however, highlight the critical role organizations must play in advancing social justice.

It is no longer purely about attracting employees from diverse backgrounds, but about actively transforming it internally so that people can stay and get promoted fairly.

Looking at late-stage tech businesses in the UK, there is also a clear difference in the number of privately held tech unicorns worth over $1 billion with women-included founding teams and men-founded companies.

According to data released today by the recently established Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), only 9% (13 companies) of the UK’s 144 tech unicorns have female founders. Among those 13 are Darktrace and Starling Bank.

DSIT, run by former DCMS head Michelle Donelan, said gender inequality among UK tech unicorns has prompted the department to undertake extensive work to improve diversity in the sector.

Dealroom founder Yoram Wijngaarde, who collected data for DSIT, said: By focusing on this metric and developing talent in the digital skills sector, we can make a difference.

Looking at femtech, a sector that includes start-ups supporting women’s health and wellness, funding has declined significantly and may reflect broader concerns about women-founded companies attracting investment in the UK.

According to a recent report by industry tracking firm Tracxn, funding for femtech startups in the UK fell 59 per cent last year, from $132 million ($111.3 million) in 2021 to $54 million ($45.5 million) in 2022. dollars) decreased.

The report suggested that this decline was due to the unfortunate reality that women-founded startups struggle to secure funding beyond the early stages of company growth.

This is supported by the diversity of technical data from DSIT, which found that nearly 70% of investment deals for female-led startups in 2022 were part of early-stage rounds.

Additional reporting by Robert Scammell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uktech.news/news/industry-analysis/iwd-uk-tech-stats-20230308 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos