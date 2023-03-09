War in Ukraine Focuses Chinese Military Minds on Starlink and US Missiles | Russo-Ukrainian War





China needs the ability to shoot down Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit and defend its tanks and helicopters against shoulder-fired Javelin missiles, Chinese military researchers have concluded, after studying Russia’s struggles in the Ukrainian war as a way to draw lessons for a possible future conflict with the United States.

A review of nearly 100 articles in more than 20 defense journals revealed an effort across China’s military-industrial complex to examine the impact of US weapons and technology in Ukraine that could be deployed against Chinese forces in a possible future conflict, Reuters reported on Wednesday. .

Some of the Chinese journal articles point to the relevance of Ukraine given the risk of a regional conflict that will pit Chinese forces against the United States and its allies, possibly over Taiwan.

The Chinese-language journals, which reflect the work of hundreds of Chinese scholars across a network of People’s Liberation Army (PLA)-linked universities, state-owned arms manufacturers and think tanks in the military intelligence, are much more candid in their assessments of Russian shortcomings. in the war than China’s official position on the Moscow war, which it refrained from criticizing.

Exit Starlink

Half a dozen papers by PLA researchers highlight Chinese concern over the role of Starlink, a satellite network developed by Elon Musks’ US space exploration company SpaceX, in securing communications from the Ukrainian military amid Russian missile attacks on the country’s power grid.

The excellent performance of Starlink satellites in this Russian-Ukrainian conflict will certainly encourage the United States and Western countries to use Starlink widely in possible hostilities in Asia, said a September article co-authored by researchers from the PLA Army University of Engineering.

The authors said it was urgent for China, which aims to develop its own similar satellite network, to find ways to bring down or disable Starlink.

Collin Koh, a security researcher at Singapore’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said the Ukraine conflict had given impetus to longstanding efforts by Chinese military scientists to develop models of cyber warfare and find ways to better protect civilians. armor of modern western weapons.

Starlink is really something new for them; the military application of advanced civilian technology that they cannot easily replicate, Koh said.

Beyond technology, Koh said he was not surprised that Ukrainian special forces operations inside Russia were being studied by China, which, like Russia, is moving troops and weapons. by rail, making them vulnerable to sabotage.

Despite its rapid modernization, the PLA has no recent combat experience. The Chinese invasion of Vietnam in 1979 was its last major battle, a conflict that lasted until the late 1980s.

China’s Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the findings, nor was Reuters able to determine how well the findings reflect the thinking of Chinese military leaders.

A member of Ukraine’s 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade disconnects his Starlink satellite on the frontline in the Kreminna region of Ukraine in January 2023 [File: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]

Drone warfare is a door kick in future conflict

Ukraine has also forged an apparent consensus among Chinese researchers that drone warfare deserves greater investment.

These unmanned aerial vehicles will kick-start future wars, noted an article in a tank warfare journal published by state-owned weapons maker Norinco, a supplier to the PLA, which described the drones’ capability. to neutralize enemy defences.

An article in the administration’s official gazette in October noted that China should improve its ability to defend its military equipment given the severe damage caused to Russian tanks, armored vehicles and warships by Stinger and Javelin missiles operated by Ukrainian fighters.

A paper, published in October by two researchers from the PLA National Defense University, analyzed the effect of US deliveries of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine, and whether the Chinese army had to be concerned.

If HIMARS dares to intervene in Taiwan in the future, what was once known as an explosion-causing tool will meet another fate in the face of different opponents, he concluded.

The article highlighted China’s own advanced rocket system, supported by reconnaissance drones, and noted that Ukraine’s success with HIMARS hinged on the United States sharing information and intelligence on targets via Starlink.

While some of the relevant journals are run by provincial research institutes, others are official publications for central government agencies such as the State Administration for Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense , which oversees weapons production and military upgrades.

China leads in dozens of critical technologies, including drones, Australian think tank report says [Aly Song/Reuters]

Taiwan scenario

Four diplomats, including two military attachés, said PLA analysts had long worried about superior US military might, but Ukraine sharpened their focus by offering a window into the failure of a great power to overwhelm a smaller, Western-backed one. Although the Ukrainian scenario has obvious comparisons with Taiwan, there are differences, especially given the islands’ vulnerability to a Chinese maritime blockade.

Western countries, on the other hand, can supply Ukraine overland via its European neighbours.

References to Taiwan are relatively few in the journals reviewed by Reuters, but foreign diplomats and academics who follow the research say Chinese defense analysts are tasked with providing separate internal reports to senior political and military leaders.

Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns said Xi had ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, while noting the Chinese leader was likely unsettled by the experience Russian in Ukraine.

Several articles analyze the strengths of the Ukrainian resistance, including special forces sabotage operations in Russia, the use of the Telegram app to exploit civilian intelligence, and the defense of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Russian successes are also noted, such as tactical strikes using the Iskander ballistic missile. The journal Tactical Missile Technology, published by public arms maker China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, produced a detailed analysis of the Iskander, but released only a truncated version.

Many other articles also focus on the mistakes of the invading Russian army, with one in the Tank War Diary identifying outdated tactics and a lack of unified command, while another in a War Diary electronics said Russian communications interference was insufficient to counter NATO’s intelligence supply. the Ukrainians, leading to costly ambushes.

Chinese research also concludes that the information war was won by Ukraine and its allies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/8/ukraine-war-focuses-china-military-minds-on-starlink-us-missiles

