UK weather news today: new yellow snow warning due to high flooding potential





UK: Arctic air sweeps across country, bringing snow and ice

Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

New flood warnings have been issued across England and Wales followed by another severe weather warning for continued heavy snowfall.

The Yellow Alert applies to Wales and the West Midlands and will remain in place between 12pm today and 9am Friday.

The Met Office said in an update this morning that significant disruption to traffic, power lines and phone network coverage is likely.

It has joined a series of yellow and yellow warnings of possible snow storms across central and north England as parts of the UK could be covered in up to 40cm of snow.

In Aberdeenshire, some schools are closed today due to heavy snow.

Meanwhile, snow warnings have been issued across Ireland and six people have been rescued from a mountain in Cokerie overnight.

Elsewhere, the Environment Agency has issued five alerts to residents in areas along the south coast of England where flooding is likely, and between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir along the River Thames in London.

Wednesday marked the coldest March night since 2010, with temperatures in the Scottish Highlands’ Altnaharra dropping to -16 degrees Celsius overnight.

Highlights Show latest updates 1678353650New Yellow Warning issued for continued heavy snowfall

Another severe weather warning for continued snowfall has been issued for parts of the UK after temperatures plummeted to record lows.

A yellow warning will be in place between 12pm today and 9am Friday, covering Wales and the West Midlands.

The Met Office said in an update this morning that significant disruption to traffic, power lines and phone network coverage is likely.

Travel delays on the road, some cars and passengers stranded Some delays and possible cancellations on rail and air travel Some rural communities are likely to be disconnected, power outages are likely, and other services such as cell phone coverage may be impacted. can receive

Emily Atkinson Mar 9, 2023 09:20

1678366237 Thursday afternoon Met Office view

Emily Atkinson Mar 9, 2023 12:50

1678364737

East Midlands Airport in Castle Donington, Leicestershire, has temporarily closed its runway due to weather.

The airport is under an amber weather warning for snow in Leicestershire until 2pm on Friday.

“The runway has been temporarily closed after heavy snowfall,” the airport said in a statement.

Health and safety is always our top priority and we will resume operations as soon as possible.

Passengers are advised to contact their airline for up-to-date flight information.

Emily Atkinson Mar 9, 2023 12:25

According to 1678363558 RAC, failures increased by 50%.

RAC said it had 50 per cent more breakdowns than usual in more weather-affected areas and some drivers were stuck in snow in parts of South Yorkshire and Wales.

Spokesperson Rod Dennis said: Rural routes through central and north England, subject to Met Offices yellow weather alerts, are starting to become difficult to negotiate and motorists should avoid these areas if they can.

(dad)

Considering the weather, we recommend thinking carefully before setting out today as more snow forecasts could make road conditions worse before things get better.

These conditions are not something anyone wants to catch, so those who have to drive need to be confident on potentially slippery surfaces, make sure their vehicle can do the job, and carry an emergency breakdown kit to keep them warm and able to communicate. . They can easily clog or fail.

Emily Atkinson Mar 9, 2023 12:05

1678362058 In the photo: Brits brave the elements

(Getty Images)

(dad)

(dad)

Emily Atkinson Mar 9, 2023 11:40

1678360667New yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Scotland

Emily Atkinson Mar 9, 2023 11:17

1678359328Camilla canceled engagement due to weather

Buckingham Palace said the queen consort withdrew from her engagement in Newmarket after weather disrupted her travel plans.

“Her Majesty the Queen’s engagement in Newmarket later today has had to be postponed as the weather is affecting transport arrangements,” a palace spokesperson said.

Your Majesty is, of course, very sorry that you were unable to attend, and will hope to find another date for your visit at an appropriate time.

(dad)

Camilla was scheduled to visit the British Racing School to celebrate its 40th anniversary and later present the painting at the British Sporting Art Trust in Suffolk’s market town on Thursday.

The decision to postpone was made on Thursday morning after an attempt to review the weather and find an alternative was unsuccessful.

Emily Atkinson Mar 9, 2023 10:55

1678357850 6 people rescued from mountain after snow alert in Ireland

Six people have been rescued from a mountain in Koh Kerry overnight in dangerous conditions as snow alerts have been issued across the island of Ireland.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team was responding to reports that a female hillwalker had fallen in the eastern part of MacGillycuddys Reeks.

Then there were reports of other climbers struggling and they found six people trapped 150 meters from the canyon floor.

The condition of the hill was so poor that it was said to be dangerous to approach casualties from the valley floor.

Rescuers climbed to a point above the trapped people and descended on them.

All casualties were secured to carriers used to carry them safely to the top of the ridge.

Fortunately, none of the casualties were injured, apart from being very cold and tired, and the rescue was over at about 1:30 a.m., he said.

Emily Atkinson Mar 9, 2023 10:30

1678356334Latest images of when snowstorms tear across the country

(dad)

(dad)

(dad)

Emily Atkinson Mar 9, 2023 10:05

1678353050 7 flood warnings issued across England and Wales

The Environment Agency has issued five warnings for areas of possible flooding between the coast of southern England and London’s River Thames between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir.

Natural Resources Wales has issued two similar warnings for the North Wales coast, along with the Lleyn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastlines.

Emily Atkinson Mar 9, 2023 09:10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/snow-amber-weather-warning-met-office-latest-b2296626.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos