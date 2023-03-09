UK Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook





Events like the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have had a major impact on how easily we can access many essential goods and services and the cost of production. Food, clothing and petrol are all areas where prices have risen.

In fact, a combination of supply problems and high production costs pushed UK inflation to 11.1% in October 2022. This is the highest in 41 years.

Why use rate hikes to lower inflation?

By raising interest rates, the BoE aims to encourage people to borrow less, save more and spend less. This will reduce demand for the product, leading to a drop in price.

However, this can only help reduce demand-pull inflation and won’t have much impact on cost-driven inflation, such as rising fuel prices following the Ukraine conflict.

Where are we now?

CPI inflation fell to 10.1% (year-over-year figure for January) due to lower oil and gas prices and lower consumer spending, particularly over the Christmas period. But that’s still a long way from the BoE’s 2% target.

Managing inflation at any time is a difficult balancing act. But even more so as we are all still managing the financial impact of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis. The BoE aims to raise rates enough to keep inflation low, but not enough to plunge the economy into a deep recession.

Will interest rates rise again in March? What will happen after that?

Yes, Phoenix Asset Management expects the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to raise rates by 0.25% to 4.25% at its March 23 meeting. This slows it down from the 0.5% increase we’ve been seeing.

We expect another 0.25% increase at our meeting in May and we expect rates to remain stable at 4.5%.

MPC provides outlook guidance with every decision. And in February, they smoothed this out by removing the word ‘powerful’ from the description of what was needed. In other words, we will see more modest increases in interest rates in the future.

What is the inflation outlook?

UK inflation is currently at 10.1% (annual figure for January) but is expected to fall below 4% by the end of the year. This is because increases in prices of energy and other commodities have already occurred and are not taken into account when calculating the inflation rate for this year. However, service prices may remain highly inflationary for a longer period of time.

Meaning for Your Money

There is good news and bad news. When your bank raises your interest rate, it also means you’ll pay a higher rate on your savings account. For younger people saving for a home deposit, this can help protect the value of their existing savings.

Meanwhile, for many retirees, an increase in the savings rate can provide additional income to pay for growing expenses such as heating. Higher interest rates are also good news for those thinking about joining an annuity, as they can increase your annuity interest rate and the level of safe income you can receive.

But overall, people are really losing money because the savings rate is still below inflation. Then there’s the impact on borrowers. The higher the interest rate, the more money you have to pay back. So it’s been particularly painful for people with variable rate mortgages and those with fixed rate contracts, or those with debt. And as spending grows, your ability to lend may be limited if the lender determines that your income is insufficient to cover your repayments.

Higher mortgage payments are a big squeeze on top of already high costs. Perhaps that’s why more people have been dipping into pensions lately. It makes sense to do so when faced with skyrocketing mortgage costs. But it’s a huge decision that can have a huge impact on how much money you’ll have to live with after you retire, and how long that will last. You can read about the key things to consider in rising interest rates, mortgages and annuities. If you’re struggling with money worries or debt management, our support hub can help.

The information in this article is based on our understanding as of February 2023 and should not be considered financial advice.

