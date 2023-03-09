Silk Road Bitcoin for sale? US Government Linked Addresses Transfer $1 Billion in BTC





More than 50,000 Bitcoins (BTC), worth $1 billion, have been moved from multiple wallets linked to US government law enforcement seizures and transferred to new addresses, some of which have were transferred to Coinbase on March 8.

According to data shared by on-chain analytics firm PeckShield, three transfers were made from US law enforcement wallets. These wallets contained nearly 51,000 BTC seized by US agencies from the Silk Road market in November 2021. The confiscated BTC was consolidated into two wallet addresses.

Silk Road Bitcoin has moved to three different addresses. Source: Twitter

Of these three transfers, the majority appear to be internal transfers. However, around 9,861 BTC was sent to Coinbase. The other two include a 30,000 BTC transfer and a 9,000 BTC transfer.

Silk Road BTC sent to Coinbase. Source: Glassnode

The Silk Road was an online black market and the first modern darknet market. It was launched in 2011 by its American founder Ross Ulbricht under the pseudonym Dread Pirate Roberts. The market was one of the first to accept bitcoin payments, helping to popularize the use of crypto. US law enforcement confiscated several items from its founder, including hordes of BTC, which were auctioned off from time to time.

Popular Bitcoin proponent Tim Draper bought almost 30,000 BTC in 2014 in one such auction. Another auction for 50,000 BTC took place in October 2015, where the US Marshals Service auctioned off 21 blocks of 2,000 BTC and one block of 2,341 in an online auction.

While only a small portion of the 50,000 BTC was sent to Coinbase, the movement of billions of BTC from wallets linked to US law enforcement agencies has sparked wild reactions and even wilder theories from Twitter users. One pointed out that if US agencies decided to sell their Silk Road Bitcoin, it would put significant selling pressure on the market. At the same time, a few others questioned the timing of the sale.

