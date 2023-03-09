8 Female-led UK tech startups led





The majority of equity funds continue to be used for men-founded companies, especially those in later stages. In fact, only 9% of UK privately held tech unicorns with a valuation of more than $1 billion were founded by women. However, the situation is slowly changing and the signs are more encouraging in the early stages of the investment cycle for women-led startups.

According to government figures released today, women-led tech companies in the UK raised $3.6 billion in venture capital funding in 2022, up $700 million from the previous year. Even with the improvement, that figure represents just 15% of the $24 billion tech companies raised last year.

According to government figures, the lion’s share of women’s tech funding in 2022 went to pre-seeds and seed tech startups. While the industry has a long way to go, pre-seed stage startups founded by women are rising through the ranks.

UKTN has compiled a list of eight pre-seed tech startups founded by women across the UK.

financial

Established Date: 2018

Founders: Laura Pomfret and Holly Holland.

Location: Manchester

Financielle is a women-focused financial wellness app that provides budgeting tools along with resources to learn about money management and investing. The sister-founder duo started the idea as a hobby Instagram account in 2018 before leaving their jobs in the travel business to start Financielle. It has since grown into a financial wellness community of over 40,000 like-minded women and has received investments from Haatch Ventures and a roster of angel investors.

only

Establishment Date: 2021

Founders: Binky Felstead and Steph Desmond

Location: London

Bloss is an online platform for businesses providing parenting advice to their employees in areas including pregnancy, health, sleep training, nutrition, education and finance. Mothers Desmond and Felstead launched the platform during the pandemic. Desmond was an early employee at Uber, and Felstead is a TV personality and influencer who appeared on the reality TV show Made In Chelsea. Bloss has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding and includes venture capital firm Antler as a backer. The company also has a consumer-facing platform.

rotation

Establishment Date: 2022

Founders: Lara Stallbaum and Jamie Bubb

Location: London

Twirl is a remote content studio where businesses can purchase paid video social content such as Instagram Reels, testimonials, demos and unboxings. Brands brief creators registered on the Twirls platform to create authentic content. Last year, Twirl received 120,000 from Antler.

space dot

Establishment Date: 2022

Founders: Bianca Cefalo and James Sheppard Alden

Location: London

Space DOTS makes modular test rigs that allow companies to test materials in space. The first product, the Barnacle DOT, is a module measuring 10 cm x 10 cm x 1 cm that will be on a rocket mission to provide field environmental testing of advanced materials and small components. Prior to founding Space DOTS, Cefalo was Space Systems Thermal Product Manager for Airbus Defense and Space UK.

use and love

Establishment Date: 2021

Founders: Jess Potter and Davey Brown

Location: Cardiff

Used and Loved is a search engine for shoppers to find used goods from multiple brands in one place. Couple Potter and Brown founded the company after realizing that the used online shopping experience is fragmented. Like Pinterest and Amazon, Used and Loved provides online shoppers with suggestions and inspiration for what to buy, especially used goods. The Marketplace counts nine websites, including Vinted and eBay, which act as search engines across all platforms it currently operates on.

play through

Establishment Date: 2021

Founder: Rose Tan

Location: Cardiff

PlayThru is a platform where teachers can use gamification to increase engagement in class. Educators upload class content to PlayThru and then convert it into a game. Tan said she had an idea when she was teaching a virtual class and realized that all the students were playing computer games. Teachers turn sessions into interactive games by uploading class content to PlayThru.

Umi Technologies

Established Date: 2020

Founder: Georgia Wheadon

Location: Manchester

The Umiis app is a social networking app for students to find friends in college. Wheadon created the app following his experiences in college while studying for a joint honors degree. That said, she saw different people every day in her class. The startup has partnered with educational institutions including the University of Sunderland, the University of Kent and the Cardiff Student Union.

base plus

Establishment Date: 2021

Founder: Yasmin Greenaway

Location: London

Base Plus is a personalized skin care app that allows people to track and manage the condition of their skin. Users submit images and data including skincare products, diets, supplements, and stress levels. This app uses AI to suggest ways to improve the condition of your skin. Greenaway left to launch Base Plus in 2021 after previously working at Barclays Investment Bank.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uktech.news/women-in-tech/female-founded-tech-startups-20230308 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos