UK Announces Sanctions Against Violators of Women’s Rights Around the World





The foreign minister announced sanctions on International Women’s Day targeting gender-based violence in Iran, Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic. He is currently traveling to Sierra Leone to meet women MPs who are instrumental in passing groundbreaking reforms to support gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly today (March 8) announced a new sanctions package targeting human rights violators, particularly women and girls.

The package includes four individuals and one group involved in egregious activity, including soldiers who oversaw rape and other forms of gender-based violence in conflicts in Syria, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic. It also sanctions Iranian government agencies that use unreasonable force to enforce mandatory dress codes for Iranian women.

The tough sanctions came after the Office for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development launched an early new strategy aimed at addressing growing threats to gender equality, from conflict to humanitarian crises to climate change.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Promoting gender equality creates freedom, promotes prosperity and trade, and strengthens the security of all of us. But the hard-won gains on gender equality are increasingly under threat.

These sanctions send a clear message that perpetrators of hateful gender-based violence must be held accountable.

We are stepping up our efforts to advocate for women and girls and will use all tools at our disposal to address remaining inequalities.

Today’s sanctions include:

Major General James Nando, who commanded the People’s Defense Forces of South Sudan following the 2021 sexual assault in Tambura County, oversees rape and other forms of sexual violence in Mahamat Salleh Adoum Kette, Central African Republic (CAR). did. Gender-based violence perpetrated by Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de la Centrafrique (FPRC) and Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) militant Amjad Youssef, 227 Region Branch member Sayyyed Mohammed Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani Executive Director, who is responsible for enforcing the mandatory dress code for women who engage in unreasonable violence.

The Foreign Secretary is now launching the FCDO’s first-ever Women’s and Girls’ Strategy in Sierra Leone, which will put women’s and girls’ rights at the center of everything the department does.

He visited his mother’s hometown of Beau to learn how a UK-funded project is helping women and girls. He is today visiting the special care baby ward at Bo Government Hospital, where UK support is improving blood banks and equipment, increasing access to electricity, supporting patient health and safety and saving pregnant women’s lives.

In secondary school, he could hear from female students about their aspirations for the future. The UK is supporting and empowering girls to understand their sexual and reproductive rights.

This afternoon he will meet with members of an inter-party group of women MPs who have been instrumental in passing legislation supporting women’s empowerment in Sierra Leone. Together, they successfully supported the passage of groundbreaking gender equality and women’s empowerment legislation after more than 12 years of advocacy by civil society organizations.

Separately, Prime Minister Sir Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon’s Special Representative for Sexual Violence Prevention is meeting in New York with members of a new international alliance set up by Britain to advance action to prevent sexual violence in conflict. time today.

He will announce that the UK will contribute an additional $430,000 to the International Criminal Court Trust Fund for Victims. He will virtually join Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, who welcomes the alliance.

We thank the UK for creating the International Alliance to Prevent Sexual Violence in Conflict. We have high hopes for the newly created Alliance. If a war crime is committed somewhere, it is a crime against humanity as a whole, against human rights and against the rules of international coexistence. It is only together we can fight for this.

The background of today’s UK government sanctions builds on a similar wave of sanctions in December 2022. This included 18 designations targeting individuals involved in human rights violations and abuses, six of which were responsible perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence and related crimes. The Foreign Secretary’s visit to Sierra Leone is on British Government Flickr. Individuals sanctioned today are subject to an asset freeze and travel ban. A legal entity is subject to an asset freeze. An asset freeze prevents UK citizens or any business in the UK from handling funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by a designated person. A travel ban means that the designated person: The International Criminal Courts Trust Fund provides victims with financial reparations and physical and psychological rehabilitation. It also provides access to education and helps you find paid work. Read FCDO’s International Women & Girls Strategy. Read our separate press release on our strategy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-announces-sanctions-against-global-violators-of-womens-rights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos