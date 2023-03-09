EU to UK asylum plan ‘violation of international law’ – POLTICO





The Brussels EU has warned Britain that its crackdown on migrant crossings across the Channel violates international law, urging Britain to read the details.

In an interview with POLITICO in Brussels, European Home Affairs Minister Ilva Johansson said she had spoken to British Home Secretary Suela Braverman on Tuesday.

I spoke to the British minister about it yesterday and I told her I thought it violated international law, Johansson said.

Johansson’s comments are an international backlash against the UK government’s illegal migration bill, which was unveiled this week to block small boats from reaching British shores.

In response to Johansson’s remarks, a UK Home Office official confirmed the call had taken place, but said Braverman had spoken to the director before the Commons statement and the presentation of the bill.

They added: She disagreed with the commissioner and asked to read the details of the bill once it was published.

The British government aims to make it easier to detain and deport those who arrive in the UK through illegal means, Braverman argued, while Britain will always support the world’s most vulnerable, current volumes have overwhelmed our asylum system. . Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made boat docking one of his main priorities.

But the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Tuesday that Britain’s bill “would amount to an asylum ban that would extinguish the right of those arriving irregularly to seek refugee protection.”

Johansson, the Home Affairs Commissioner responsible for EU immigration and asylum policy, pointed to the UK’s asylum system, which is currently facing significant backlogs.

The UK has a very slow asylum process system, Johansson said, adding that people have the right to seek asylum even if their request is ultimately denied. She added that there should be some kind of individual assessment of those who come before detaining them.

Johansson said efforts are being made to ensure that people who do not need international protection within the EU still have the right to have their applications evaluated, but receive them much sooner. In that case, returns could happen much sooner if needed, she said.

The EU is not directly involved in UK asylum policy. Instead, cross-channel migration is primarily a bilateral issue between France and the UK.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Sunak will discuss cross-channel boating issues at the France-British summit in Paris this Friday.

However, the EU’s border control agency, Frontex, plays an active role in the English Channel as the French and Belgian coasts form part of the EU’s outer borders. Frontex has sent boats and planes in the past to ease migration pressures.

Sunak defended the policy at the Prime Minister’s Inquiry Week meeting on Wednesday, saying “stopping the boats is not my priority, it is the people’s priority.”

Matt Honeycombe-Foster contributed reporting from London.

