Treasury targets Iran’s international drone supply network





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating a network of five companies and one individual to support efforts to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran. This PRC-based network is responsible for selling and shipping thousands of aerospace components, including components that can be used for UAV applications, to Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA). HESA participated in the production of the Shahed-136 drone model that Iran used to attack tankers and exported to Russia. HESA was designated pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13382 of September 17, 2008 to be owned or controlled by the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) and to have provided support to the Guardian Corps of the Iranian Islamic Revolution (IRGC).

Iran is directly implicated in Ukrainian civilian casualties resulting from Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. The United States will continue to target Iranian global supply networks that supply Russia with deadly drones to use in its illegal war in Ukraine.

Today’s actions are taken pursuant to EO 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their supporters. Since September 2022, the United States has issued six sets of designations of individuals and entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones.

Sale and shipment of drone components to Iran

Hangzhou Fuyang Koto Machinery Co., Ltd (Koto Machinery), a China-based company, has used its business infrastructure to facilitate the sale and shipment of aerospace components, including light aircraft engines applicable to series UAVs Irans Shahed, at HESA in Iran. To mask its activity, Koto Machinery used Hong Kong-based front company Raven International Trade Limited (Raven) to facilitate multimillion-dollar transactions for aerospace components.

China’s Guilin Alpha Rubber & Plastics Technology Co., Ltd (Guilin Alpha) has facilitated the sale and shipment of thousands of aerospace components worth over $1 million to HESA in Iran.

China’s S&C Trade PTY Co., Ltd (S&C Trade), its China-based employee Yun Xia Yuan, and China’s Shenzhen Caspro Technology Co., Ltd (Caspro) facilitated the sale and shipment of thousands of aerospace components worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for fixed-wing aircraft, rotorcraft and UAV applications at HESA in Iran.

Koto Machinery, Raven, Guilin Alpha, S&C Trade and Caspro are all designated pursuant to EO 13382 for providing or attempting to provide financial, material, technological or other support, or goods or services in support of HESA. Yun Xia Yuan is appointed pursuant to EO 13382 to act or purport to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, S&C Trade.

Consequences of sanctions

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of individuals and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. Persons must be blocked and reported to the OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. Persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting through the United States) involving property or interests in the property of Blocked or Designated Persons are prohibited.

In addition, persons who engage in certain transactions with the persons or entities designated today may themselves expose themselves to sanctions. In addition, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a material transaction or provides material financial services to any of the persons or entities designated today under EO 13382 could be subject to US sanctions.

OFAC’s sanctioning authority and integrity arises not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please see OFAC FAQ 897.

