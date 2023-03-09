VW confirms 2024 ID.Buzz LWB US-Spec version to launch in June





The US version of the VW ID.Buzz electric van will debut in June, Volkswagen has confirmed. It will have a long-wheelbase configuration and seven seats as standard. sale at the end of the year or at the beginning of next year.

The revival of VW’s Microbus, the ID.Buzz electric van, is already on sale in Europe, and now we’re finally getting updates on the US version and when it will arrive on our shores. Volkswagen has confirmed that the long-wheelbase version of the Buzz will debut in June before going on sale in America for the 2024 model year. Our spy photographers also spotted a prototype of the LWB van being tested in wintry conditions, giving us a first look at this different setup.

KGP Photography|Car and driver

volkswagen

The difference between the short-wheelbase European model and the long-wheelbase US model is more apparent if you look at the length of the rear sliding doors. Otherwise, the two look almost identical on the outside. The US version will come standard with three rows of seats and is expected to offer seating for seven passengers, while the European version has two rows of seats. We expect more interior trim differences, though we hope the fun interior color options make their way to our market.

VW also told us that the bigger Buzz bound for the US will have a bigger battery than the 77.0kWh pack available elsewhere. The base model will have a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 201 horsepower, and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive upgrade will be optional and should offer the same 295 horsepower as the ID SUV’s AWD option. 4.

KGP Photography|Car and driver

Look for more info to come when the 2024 ID.Buzz debuts in the US in June, including pricing, lineup estimates and a more concrete on-sale date.

This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Senior Writer

Although he was raised on a steady diet of base model Hondas and Toyotas or perhaps because of it, Joey Capparella nevertheless cultivated an obsession with the automotive industry throughout his childhood in Nashville, Tennessee. He found a way to write about cars for the school newspaper during his college years at Rice University, which eventually led to him moving to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for his first professional gig. automotive writing at Automobile Magazine. He has been part of the Car and Driver team since 2016 and now lives in New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a43251812/2024-vw-id-buzz-lwb-usa-release-date/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos