Britain’s Highly Skilled Overseas Workers Rank Soars





The UK has soared in the international rankings of most attractive countries for high-skilled workers, thanks to changes in the immigration system introduced after Brexit.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday that the UK has increased its talent attractiveness rating faster than any other country since 2019. Increase your workforce.

According to the Paris-based organization, the ranking has risen because the UK has scrapped previous quotas for highly skilled workers and these workers tend to do well in the UK labor market.

The UK has also offered more generous post-graduate visas to help international students find jobs after completing their course, but the field is competing for applicants from many countries.

At the same time, some countries have declined in the rankings due to long backlogs or high refusal rates in visa application processing and rising tuition fees for students.

Relative shifts like this could make a big difference as highly skilled workers are increasingly in a position to choose the best destination country for themselves and their families, the OECD said.

In a study published this week, Britain’s post-Brexit immigration system was described as the biggest change in half a century, aimed at making it easier to recruit good people anywhere in the world.

Last year net immigration to the UK hit an all-time high, but it also reflected an influx of refugees from Ukraine and Hong Kong, a surge in student numbers and a push for foreign recruitment in the NHS and healthcare sectors.

The number of highly educated migrants working in the UK has doubled since 2010 to 3.4 million, according to OECD’s head of international migration, Jean-Christophe Dumont, and their share of the expanding graduate workforce has risen from 16% to 23%. increased to percent.

Despite political outrage over small boat crossings and a deeply divided government plan to address them announced this week, public opinion has become more favorable to immigration despite rising numbers. Tank found this week.

suggestion

However, the UK’s new migration system offers employers who previously employed freely in the EU little access to visas for jobs filled by low-qualified workers.

After strong business lobbying, ministers are now considering easing visa rules for mid-skilled roles in construction and other sectors amid widespread post-pandemic labor shortages.

Dumont said opening visa routes for workers with intermediate qualifications would be consistent with policy changes in many other OECD countries, including Germany and Spain.

It should not be seen as a substitute for educating British workers and getting dropouts back into the workforce, but as a complement… it has a role to play, he added.

