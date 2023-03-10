Australia to buy US nuclear submarines to counter China





However, US intelligence agencies have been unable to determine Xi’s exact intentions with Taiwan in the near future. He and other Chinese leaders have always said that Taiwan should be brought under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party. But he didn’t explicitly state a timeline for that, while a few US military officials have recently said they believe the US and China could soon be at war over Taiwan.

U.S. officials are also monitoring Chinese military modernization efforts to establish dominance in other waters in the region, including the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by China as its territory. US officials say China also intends to project military might with a robust naval fleet in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, Persian Gulf and beyond.

China is trying to build military bases and naval ports around these bodies of water, according to US officials. It already has a base in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, and aims to build one or establish naval access to ports in Cambodia, Equatorial Guinea and the United Arab Emirates, according to an annual global threat assessment. released by US intelligence agencies. Wednesday.

A budget document released Thursday by the White House on Mr. Bidens’ spending requests for 2024 mentions modernizing submarines and expanding production and the industrial base. This includes strengthening four public shipyards to meet future maintenance needs for submarines and aircraft carriers, the report said.

The last item listed in a section on the Department of Energy’s budget deals with nuclear submarine technology and explicitly mentions AUKUS’ goals: the budget also funds the strong technical and engineering base that supports the partnership. trilateral security arm of the Presidents of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States which provides Australia with a conventionally armed nuclear submarine capability.

Some analysts say the idea of ​​the three English-speaking countries in the defense arrangement coordinating more closely, including against perceived common rivals, was far more notable than the granular details of arms sales.

In a narrow sense, AUKUS is a trilateral partnership intended to build the defense capabilities of the nations involved, said Charles Edel, a former State Department official and Australian chair of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/09/us/politics/australia-nuclear-submarines-china.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos