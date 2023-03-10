Caught out: trends in police pay in the UK





Police salaries in the UK have declined significantly in real terms since 2000, making the police idiosyncratic among similar occupations and public sector workers. Pay increases of 1-14%. If this continues, that means another 4% decline in real terms through 2027. Starting salaries for bodyguards have risen rapidly to half average earnings since 1979.

Analysis of ONS data on nominal salaries for selected groups of occupations and sectors found that police salaries increased by a total of 39% between 2000 and 2022 (see Figure 1), with inflation of 67% over that period, and that the average salary for all employees was 76%. This equates to a total real decline of 17% or 0.8% per year over the period (see Figure 2).

Figure 1: Gross nominal annual salaries for selected occupations and sectors, 2000-2022

Source: SMF analysis of ONS and House of Commons Library data

Note: Between 2005 and 2006 there were methodological changes to the ONS payroll data series. For protective services officer and police officer salaries, we included data on both senior and non-senior staff salaries. Protective service officer is a statistical definition that covers a variety of occupations, including police officers, soldiers, firefighters, and prison guards.

This makes police idiosyncratic among protection service workers. public sector workers; and all workers. All these groups experienced total real wage increases of 1%, 14% and 5% respectively over this period. We also included MPs as an additional comparison group. Salaries for this group increased by a total of 4% over the period (see Figure 2).

Figure 2: Real Annual Gross Salary Index for Selected Occupations and Sectors, 2000-2022, 2000 = 100

Source: SMF analysis of ONS and House of Commons Library data

Note: Between 2005 and 2006 there were methodological changes to the ONS payroll data series.

This decrease in real wages may be due in part to the restriction of police officers’ right to strike under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act of 1994. The same restrictions apply to prison guards, with salaries reduced by 12% in real terms. conditions for the same period.[1]

We also looked at what would happen if these real-world trends continued over the next five years. This translates to an additional 4% reduction in real wages by 2027, compared to a 1% and 3% increase in private and public sector workers’ salaries, respectively (see Figure 3). Given that inflation in 2023 is currently projected to average 7.4%, police officers’ salaries should rise by 6.5% in 2023.

Figure 3: 2022-27, Projected Real Wage Index for Selected Occupations and Sectors in 2022 = 100

Source: SMF analysis of ONS, House of Commons Library and OBR data

Finally, we went back to 1979 and looked at the starting salaries of new police officers. While we didn’t find any real declines over this period, we did find that cops’ starting salaries rose considerably slower than earnings across the economy. . As Figure 4 shows, cop starting salaries have increased in real terms over this period by 51%, or 1% per year. Earnings for all workers increased by 111%, or 1.8% per year.

Figure 4: Real annual earnings for selected occupations in 1979, 2021 and 1979 prices

Source: SMF analysis of ONS, Bank of England, Home Office and Police Federation data

A key factor in any discussion of police salaries is the P-factor, a factor in police salaries that reflects the unique duties and responsibilities of police officers compared to other similar roles. This includes exposure to physical, psychological, legal, social and economic harm. This factor and its use in payroll benchmarking is discussed in the Police Payroll Review Authority’s latest Police Payroll Review. We did not consider this factor in our analysis and looked purely at police salary trends over time and how they compare to salary trends over time for other job roles.

With ongoing inflation, signs of a police retention crisis, and reports of police needing to turn to food banks, police salaries are a likely issue that will increase noticeably.

Note: This blog is sponsored by the Police Federation of England and Wales. SMF maintains complete editorial independence for all deliverables.

[1] This analysis pertains only to non-junior prison guard salaries, as data on senior prison guard salaries were not available.

