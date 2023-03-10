Mexican President in the United States: Fentanyl is your problem





MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president said Thursday that his country does not produce or consume fentanyl, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador appeared to describe the synthetic opioid epidemic largely as an American problem and said the United States should use family values ​​to fight drug addiction.

His statement came during a visit to Mexico by White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall to discuss the fentanyl crisis. It also comes amid calls from some US Republicans to use the US military to attack drug labs in Mexico.

The Mexican government has acknowledged in the past that fentanyl is produced in labs in Mexico using precursor chemicals imported from China. Fentanyl is responsible for approximately 70,000 opioid-related deaths per year in the United States.

We don’t produce fentanyl here, and we don’t have fentanyl consumption, Lpez Obrador said. Why is (the United States) not dealing with its problem of social decay?”

He then listed a list of reasons Americans might turn to fentanyl, including single-parent families, parents kicking their adult children out of their homes, and people putting elderly relatives in nursing homes and returning them. visit once a year.

His statement contrasted sharply with a Thursday tweet from U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar saying a meeting between Sherwood-Randall and Mexico’s attorney general was aimed at strengthening security cooperation and tackling the scourge of fentanyl in order to better protect our two nations.

There is little debate among US and even Mexican officials that nearly all of the fentanyl consumed in the US is produced and processed in Mexico.

In February, the Mexican military announced that it had seized more than half a million fentanyl tablets in what it called the largest synthetic drug lab discovered to date. The military said the outdoor lab was discovered in Culiacan, the state capital of Sinaloa.

In the same city in 2021, the military raided a lab it said was likely manufacturing around 70 million blue fentanyl pills each month for the Sinaloa Cartel.

The president is lying, said Mexican security analyst David Saucedo. Mexican cartels, especially the CJNG (Jalisco New Generation Cartel) and the Sinaloa Cartel have learned how to make it.

They source the precursor chemicals themselves, set up labs to produce fentanyl, and distribute it to cities across the United States and sell it, Saucedo said. Little by little, they started to build a monopoly on fentanyl, as Mexican cartels are present all along the production and sales chain.

If it’s true that fentanyl use appears to remain low in Mexico and largely confined to northern border areas, that may be because the Mexican government is so bad at detecting it. A 2019 study in the border city of Tijuana showed that 93% of methamphetamine and heroin samples contained fentanyl.

Saucedo said fentanyl exports to the United States are so lucrative for Mexican cartels that they had previously seen no need to develop a domestic market for the drug.

It’s true that fentanyl consumption in Mexico is marginal, but some mid-level cartels have started selling it in border towns and major cities like Leon, Mexico City and Monterrey, Saucedo said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham held a press conference, saying he wanted to unleash the fury and might of the United States against these cartels.”

The second step we’re going to take is to empower the military to pursue these organizations wherever they exist, Graham said. “Not to invade Mexico. Not to shoot down Mexican planes. But to destroy drug labs that are poisoning Americans.

Lpez Obrador said Mexico would not accept such threats, calling them an insult to Mexico and a lack of respect for our independence and sovereignty.

Lpez threatened to launch a campaign in the United States asking Mexicans and Hispanics living there not to vote Republican.

We will appeal not to vote for this party, because it is inhumane and interventionist, said Lpez Obrador.

Security analyst Alejandro Hope said Lpez Obrador seemed trapped between his own hugs, not bullets strategy of not facing the cartels which plays well among his supporters and growing pressure from the United States, particularly from from the Republicans. Presenting himself as the defender of Mexico’s sovereignty has been an easy way out for Lpez Obrador in the past.

Hope said the Mexican president may not realize how the issue of declaring Mexico’s cartel terrorist organizations could become a conservative rallying cry in 2024, much like former President Donald Trump’s call for a border wall was in 2016.

It’s the wall, version 2024, says Hope. He (Lpez Obrador) thinks everyone is as willing to make deals as Trump, but a lot of them (Republicans) are much more ideological.

The problem is that it puts the Biden administration in a terrible position, it puts it between Republican intransigence and Lpez Obrador’s intransigence, Hope said.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s top diplomat, wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that proposals like Graham’s would spell disaster for bilateral drug cooperation.

They (Republicans) know that the fentanyl epidemic originated not in Mexico, but in the United States, Ebrard wrote. They know more work is being done against fentanyl than ever.

Mexicans, both inside and outside government, are clearly fearful of the increased use of fentanyl in Mexico. A civic group launched a paint-the-walls campaign with the slogan Mxsinfentanilo Mexico without fentanyl and Lpez Obrador launched a series of anti-drug television commercials.

But once again, the government of Lpez Obrador seems to see fentanyl as an American problem.

In ads launched in November, the Mexican government used videos of homeless people and drug addicts outdoors in Philadelphia’s beleaguered Kensington neighborhood in an attempt to steer young people away from drugs.

