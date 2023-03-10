EU warns UK immigration law ‘violation of international law’ Political News





Immigration Minister Robert Genrick has suggested that “thousands” of refugees could be sent to Rwanda under the government’s new plan to stop crossing the Channel, although no one has been deported since the plan began in April.

The Conservative MP told Sky News’ The Take with Sophy Ridge that the partnership with the East African country is “unlimited” and “will be willing to take in as many people as needed”.

The comments come as the EU joins the international backlash against the controversial illegal immigration bill.

“I said I think this violates international law,” European Interior Minister Ilva Johansson told Politico after speaking with Interior Minister Suela Braberman on Tuesday.

The intervention risks reigniting hostilities with the EU as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepares to meet with the French prime minister to discuss a crackdown on asylum seekers.

The government’s proposed new legislation means that refugees arriving in the UK by small boat will be detained and deported “within weeks”.

Charitable organizations, the United Nations, and human rights groups have argued that the proposal is not legitimate, and questions swirling about how it might work in practice.

The government has reached repatriation agreements with certain countries, such as Albania, but told Mr Genrik that the 4,500 people who arrived by small boat last year were from war-torn Syria. ?”.

“That’s why we need a safe third country like Rwanda, and we want to get that ready and running as soon as possible,” he told Sky’s The Take with Sophy Ridge.

The controversial deportation policy was upheld by a court after former Home Secretary Priti Patel announced it in April.

The government had previously said the plan could accommodate 200 people, but Jenrick insisted it would be an “unlimited deployment” once the plane took off.

“The Rwandan government spoke with them again this week because their plans with Rwanda are off limits. Rishi Sunak told his opposite number, Paul Kagame, they are willing to take as many people as they need,” he said. he said.

Prime Minister Genrick declined to estimate the number of people the government thought it would need to send to the East African country, saying it “depends on how many people will cross the strait at the time”.

But he added, “If we have to send thousands to Rwanda, we will send thousands to Rwanda.”

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

10:10 Home Secretary: Plans don’t break the law

Prior to this, Home Secretary Suela Braberman told Sky News that small boat crossings would “fall dramatically” under her asylum plan, but could not say when the removal would begin.

She said the government would “soon expand our detention capacity to meet demand” but would not give an exact date because “there are logistical challenges that we always overcome.”

The cabinet minister also argued that the plan was legal despite acknowledging that it was incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily whenever you get a podcast.

Sunak conceded the bill could face court challenges, but insisted he was “ready to fight” critics like Sir Keir Starmer, branding them “left-wing lawyers”.

The prime minister is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday to ask for increased payments to Paris to stop small ship travel.

Read More: Is the Illegal Immigration Bill Legal? Braverman was charged with a ‘cowardly attack’ on an official after receiving a letter criticizing the official for not taking action when crossing a small boat.

Mr Jenrick did not rule out further funding, saying the government wanted to increase the number of French patrols in the channel and improve information sharing.

“There are several things we want to achieve, one of which is to have more police on the beaches and hinterlands of northern France so that we can intercept as many boats as possible,” he said.

“We also want the intelligence services to work together and work together in real time, so that once they know what the criminal gangs are doing, they will inform the French intelligence services and take action.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/eu-warns-uk-immigration-bill-violates-international-law-as-minister-says-thousands-of-refugees-could-be-sent-to-rwanda-12829167 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos