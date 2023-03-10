Mexican president denounces calls for US military to target cartels | Drug News





Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rejected calls for the US military to intervene to stem drug cartel violence in Mexico, saying such a move would violate the country’s sovereignty.

During a press conference Thursday, Lopez Obrador declared that his government was not going to allow any foreign government to intervene on our territory, let alone a government army to intervene.

Besides being irresponsible, it is an offense to the Mexican people, he said, adding that Mexico does not take orders from anyone.

On Wednesday, Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw posted a message in Spanish asking Lopez Obrador why he opposed a proposal introduced by the congressman in January authorizing US military force to target drug cartels in Mexico.

The cartels are waging war on us, poisoning more than 80,000 Americans with fentanyl every year, creating a crisis on our border and turning Mexico into a bankrupt narco-state, Crenshaw said in a Jan. 12 statement about the project. of law.

It’s time we targeted them directly. My legislation will put us at war with the cartels by authorizing the use of military force against the cartels. We cannot allow murderous, heavily armed cartels to destabilize Mexico and import people and drugs into the United States.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham also said in an interview with Fox News on Monday that it was time to put Mexico on notice. He advocated the introduction of legislation to classify some Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist groups.

2 of the 4 Americans kidnapped by the cartels in Mexico have been murdered, and we still haven’t declared the cartels as a military target. It is time we allowed military force against them.

Are you listening, @lopezobrador_? We would like you to be a partner. Help us help you.

Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 7, 2023

Drug cartel violence in Mexico has come under intense scrutiny in the United States after four Americans were kidnapped by gunmen last Friday.

The four Americans were taken to a van after unidentified gunmen fired on their vehicle, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a statement over the weekend.

The four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men.

A Mexican citizen was killed in the incident, which occurred as drug cartel factions swept the streets, Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal said.

The US citizens had entered the town of Matamoros in northeastern Mexico, across the border from Brownsville, Texas, for medical treatment. The city, however, has been plagued by violence related to drug trafficking and other organized crimes.

Mexican authorities frantically searched as the cartel moved the four Americans, even taking them to a medical clinic, to create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them, the region’s governor said.

Bodies and survivors were eventually found Tuesday in a wooden cabin in a rural area east of Matamoros, guarded by a man who was arrested, according to Chief State Attorney Irving Barrios.

Two of those abducted were killed while the other two were found alive, including one with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Soldiers stand guard outside a morgue before the transfer of the bodies of two of the four Americans abducted by gunmen in Matamoros, Mexico, March 9, 2023 [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]

The survivors were brought back to US soil on Tuesday in a convoy of ambulances and SUVs, escorted by Mexican military Humvees and National Guard trucks with mounted machine guns.

On Thursday, a person claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel allegedly involved in the kidnapping condemned the violence and said the group had handed over the perpetrators to authorities.

In a letter obtained by the Associated Press news agency through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement source, the Scorpions faction of the Gulf Cartel apologized to the residents of Matamoros, the Mexican woman who died in the shooting, as well as the four Americans and their families.

Drug cartels are notorious for issuing statements to intimidate rivals and authorities, but also, at times, to mitigate situations that may affect their business.

We have decided to remove those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision and lack of discipline, the letter reads.

He added that the individuals involved had gone against cartel rules, which include respect for the life and well-being of innocent people.

Still, the deadly kidnappings and backlash could complicate delicate efforts to foster closer collaboration between the United States and Mexico on immigration and drug trafficking, among other things.

Lopez Obrador said Thursday he would launch a public information campaign aimed at Mexicans in the United States about the Republican-led U.S. military intervention proposal.

If Republican lawmakers try to use Mexico for propagandistic, electoral and political purposes, we will call not to vote for this party, said the Mexican president.

