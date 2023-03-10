The Last of Us Part I PC Features and Detailed Specs





After its successful debut on the PlayStation 5 console last year, The Last of Us Part I is coming to PC on March 28! This is the first time The Last of Us is available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, we can’t wait for new players and returning players to experience Joel and Ellies’ emotional journey on a new platform.

Whether you came to The Last of Us Part I launch on PC as a newbie, maybe you enjoyed The Last of Us on HBO and want to get into the game? or if you’re a returning gamer looking to relive this memorable adventure, we hope the PC version will be an exciting way for everyone to play.

We previously confirmed that the Part Is PC iteration will bring the same main content as its PS5 counterpart, but in the run up to the PC release, we’ve sneaked through some spooky Clickers to provide more information on what to expect. players can expect.

Regardless of your previous experience with The Last of Us Part I, its PC version brings plenty of PC features to bring Joel and Ellies’ tense and unforgettable journey to life. This version of The Last of Us Part I is optimized for PC with PC-centric quality of life improvements. Part I will include AMD FSR 2.2 support, Nvidia DLSS* super resolution support, VSync and frame rate limiting options, and a host of features designed specifically for PC, including including adjustable texture quality, shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion, and more.

With Joel and Ellie’s experiences, PC gamers can fully immerse themselves in beautiful yet haunting environments in stunning detail at true 4K resolutions**. From the harsh and oppressive streets of Boston’s QZ to the overgrown and abandoned homes of Bills Town and more, embark on a beautiful journey across the United States of America with ultra-widescreen support for 21 :9 Ultrawide and 32:9 super ultrawide aspect ratios.

Experience all of these locations, sneaking around abandoned homes and towns (and scavenging their drawers and cabinets for supplies) or engage in tense, gripping action with 3D audio backing to better hear the rustling of leaves, the cracking of glass or the footsteps of enemies trying to ambush you ***.

The Last of Us Part I on PC features DualSense controller support via a wired connection so players can feel the impact of battle, the rumble of a passing tank, and more through haptic feedback and dynamic triggers. With support for the DualShock 4 controller, a wide range of other gamepads, keyboard and mouse, gamers can adjust their playstyle to suit their preferences. The PC version includes a number of new control customization options, including full control remapping, primary and secondary bindings for keyboard and mouse control, an adaptive mode that allows players to combine keyboard inputs and controller, and more.

As our team has been working hard on the PC version since the release of Part Is PS5, we have also been constantly listening to player feedback. The Last of Us Part I on PC will include a number of bug fixes and improvements throughout the game, thanks in large part to feedback from our communities.

To ensure a smooth experience, we recommend the following PC specs:

Whether you’re a new or old player, The Last of Us Part I on PC will bring the same core gameplay experience as the PS5 version, including its award-winning campaign, Left Behind DLC chapter, additional modes like Speedrun mode ** **, permadeath mode and photo mode. The Part Is PC launch will also include The Last of Us Part Is suite of accessibility features so players can tweak the experience to suit their needs and preferences.

If you’re counting down the days until launch, you can still pre-purchase The Last of Us Part I on PC.

The Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part I for PC via Steam is still available in limited quantities in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg via direct. playstation.com. Pre-purchase to receive a SteelBook, physical copies of The Last of Us: American Dreams comics, and more.

Additionally, the standard and digital deluxe editions of The Last of Us Part I are still available for pre-purchase. All pre-purchases will receive bonus supplements and bonus weapon parts for their adventure, while the Digital Deluxe Edition includes early game unlocks, cosmetics and more. Do like a runner and head to the following storefronts to pre-purchase your copy now:

We’ve been so moved by the incredible support new and old fans have had for the franchise over the years, and especially since the start of 2023. We were so grateful to the incredible fans, new and old, who adored The Last of Us series on HBO, and for anyone who has been, and with this PC launch, they can’t wait to get into our games. Thank you for all of your continued support, and we look forward to welcoming more players to Joel and Ellies’ journey on March 28.

*Compatible PC and graphics card required for enhanced graphics. **Compatible 4K PC, graphics card and display device required. *** 3D audio requires compatible stereo headphones or speakers. **** Game progress is required to unlock We Part I Standard Edition.

