WhatsApp has started a fight with the UK over encryption





Cathcart said WhatsApp would not follow any efforts to weaken the company’s encryption. We were recently blocked in Iran, he says. We’ve never seen a liberal democracy do that and hopefully never will. But the reality is that users all over the world want security.

While the bill doesn’t explicitly require encryption to be weakened, Cathcart and others who oppose it say it creates a legal gray area and could be used to compromise privacy in the future.

That’s the first step, says Jan Jonsson, CEO of Mullvad, a Swedish VPN company that considers the UK one of its biggest markets. And I think the general idea is to pursue crypto for the long term.

No one advocates for CSAM, says Barbora Bukovsk, senior director of law and policy at Article 19, a digital rights group. However, this bill has an opportunity to legislate the invasion of privacy and indiscriminate monitoring of private communications. How can that help democracy?

The UK Home Office, the government department overseeing the development of the legislation, did not respond to a request for comment.

A British children’s charity says it’s disingenuous to portray the debate surrounding the CSAM provision as a black-and-white choice between privacy and safety. The technological challenges posed by the legislation are not insurmountable, they say, and forcing the world’s largest tech companies to invest in solutions increases the chances of them being solved.

Richard Collard, deputy head of child safety online policy at the UK children’s charity NSPCC, pointed to a July report released by two senior technical directors that demonstrated that experts can tackle child abuse material and grooming issues in an end-to-end encrypted environment. . For example, at GCHQ, the UK’s cyber intelligence agency.

Companies started selling off-the-shelf products that made the same claims. In February, London-based SafeToNet launched its SafeToWatch product, which can identify child abuse material and block it from being uploaded to messengers such as WhatsApp. Because it’s at the device level, it’s immune to encryption, says Tom Farrell, the company’s COO. He compares it to the autofocus feature of a phone camera. With autofocus, no image can be taken until focus is achieved. This will not allow you to take it before proving it is safe.

