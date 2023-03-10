Academics fight moves to defund diversity programs at US universities





Florida academic staff and students protest plans to fund diversity initiatives at state public universities. Credit: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty

A Florida bill that proposes to cut funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in higher education and ban race and gender studies programs has sparked fears that other conservative states in the United States follow suit.

House Bill 999, which was introduced into the Florida state legislature on February 21, also threatens to concentrate hiring power in the hands of each public university’s 13-member board of trustees, made up of prominent politicians rather than faculty members.

The bill also allows for post-term review at any time, mirroring similar legislation proposed in Texas, and is part of sweeping academic reforms sought by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In April 2022, DeSantis signed the state’s Stop WOKE (Wrongs to our Kids and Employees) law, which places restrictions on teaching anything that could cause anyone to feel guilt, anxiety or other forms of psychological distress due to race, color, gender. or of national origin.

Toolbox to decolonize science

We will be the first state in these United States to eliminate DEI at our public universities, DeSantis said last month. The governor argues that DEI funding is not a good use of public money. A January 2023 audit of the University of Florida at Gainsville found that $5.3 million, or 0.14% of its total planned budget for 202223, was to be spent on DEI.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is closely following the DeSantis playbook. On Feb. 13, Texas announced that bills to ban critical race theory from higher education programs, ban DEI policies, and eliminate tenure at academic institutions were among the top priorities for governments. state governments. Earlier that month, Abbott warned public university leaders that using DEI initiatives in hiring is illegal.

When you see elected leaders demonizing educators and militarizing education, it’s a five-pane fire for democracy, says Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Teachers (AAUP) in Washington DC. It’s important to understand that when governors attack DEI’s efforts, they completely misrepresent them to create a strawman demon that they must now eliminate, she adds.

Natures’ requests to speak to officials at the University of Florida, Florida State University in Tallahassee, Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas A&M University in College Station, and University from Texas to Austin were denied or ignored. Still, several faculty members, speaking anonymously, said they had considered seeking positions in other states.

What happens in Florida has national impacts on the quality of higher education, says Emilio Bruna, a tropical ecologist at the University of Florida and former director of its FloridaBrazil Linkage Institute. He describes the state as a testing ground. It will spread. What happens in Florida doesn’t stay in Florida.

Government officials in Oklahoma and Republican-controlled South Carolina have compiled reports on DEI-related spending over the past few years. Oklahoma’s report found that DEI would receive the equivalent of 0.11% of state spending on higher education this year. South Carolina has yet to make its findings public, but on February 23, the University of North Carolina’s system board voted to no longer require DEI statements as part of future applications. faculty members or students.

Leach Talent

Florida and Texas each have two institutions in the list of the top ten US universities by number of undergraduate students, according to the US News & World Report 2022 rankings, based on 2021 data from the University of Central Florida in Orlando , Texas A&M University, Florida International University in Miami and the University of Texas at Austin. The University of Florida is also listed as one of the top five public universities in America.

The university moved up the rankings following the 2018 five-year DEI-focused strategic plan, which is about inclusive excellence, said Amanda Phalin, chair of the University of Florida faculty senate and administrator. She fears her ranking could be at risk if majors or programs can’t be accredited, if the university can’t attract top talent, or if federal funds can’t be obtained.

We have lost teachers, either to poaching or they decided to leave, says Bruna. I know of at least one faculty search where an invited applicant declined, citing the current situation in Florida. The Florida bill suggests that no public university faculty would be allowed to use federal grants for DEI initiatives. Phalin estimates that Florida universities could be excluded at the very least from tens of millions of dollars in federal research grants. The bill is so vaguely worded, Bruna adds, that faculty members aren’t sure whether they should spend time applying for such grants, especially given the lack of communication from university administrators. It’s the void of information that people find so frustrating and difficult, says Bruna. In 21 years here, I have never seen morale so low.

Collection: Diversity and scientific careers

A social psychologist at a public university in Texas, who requested anonymity to protect her career, asks the question: If a university is perceived as a hostile or unwelcoming environment, why would anyone want to [from a marginalized background] apply to go to college or graduate school at this institution?

The psychologist mentioned the Michigan Civil Rights Initiative, a state law passed in 2006 prohibiting public institutions from giving preferential treatment to groups or individuals based on their race, sex, color, ethnicity or origin. national.

In the 16 years since the bills were passed, the proportion of black college students fell from 7% to 4.5% and the percentage of Native American students fell from 1% to 0 .16%, according to establishment data.

Challenge

A Hispanic biomedical sciences faculty member at the University of Florida, who prefers to remain anonymous to protect her professional advancement, says she and many fellow scientists are persistent in DEI efforts. I will continue until someone tells me to stop, she said. DeSantis’ policies and rhetoric sparked a resistance movement. We will stay here and fight, she said. If we all leave, all our efforts before have been for naught.

On February 23, hundreds of students at Florida’s public universities emerged from classrooms to oppose anti-DEI efforts. Those efforts included a memo, dated Jan. 11, from DeSantis that asked universities to provide the number and ages of students who had requested or received gender-affirming surgery or hormone prescriptions.

Every trans person I know has some sort of contingency plan for leaving Florida institutions, says Andy Pham, a fourth-year biomedical science student and senior official for the Trans+ Student Union at the University of Florida in the South to Tampa.

It is my dream to provide gender-affirming health care, but I no longer wish to pursue medical school in Florida if practitioners in this field continue to face inflammatory rhetoric, legal uncertainty, and harassment. government bullying, he said.

Asia Eaton, a social psychologist at Florida International University, says the actions of conservative administrations are a strategic and deliberate attack on science. At the same time, they are cutting DEI, undermining unions and diminishing protections on intellectual freedoms, she says. I don’t know what alternative to fairness and inclusiveness is exclusivity and racism? There is no reasonable alternative to creating culturally responsible and sensitive environments.

