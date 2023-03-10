The UK must act now on renewable energy. Otherwise, you risk falling behind. | wind power





Ministers must take control of Britain’s energy system, remove barriers to planning permits and problems with the national electricity grid to build the wind farms and other renewable power needed to meet the net-zero target, government advisers warned.

Chris Stark, chief executive of the Climate Change Commission and legal counsel, said the work was too urgent to wait until after the general election, which is expected within the next 18 months. Waiting until the next general election to introduce new ambitious policies would be a colossal mistake, he said.

He highlighted a planning framework that effectively prevents the construction of onshore wind farms despite government promises to remove barriers, which, together with lack of investment, is one of the factors hindering the establishment of a national grid connection.

The planning system is messed up, said Stark. The best response, he said, is to organize the planning system, the regulatory system, and the consensus system.

Stark urged the government to take action in the coming weeks, saying the finance minister has an opportunity to deliver the budget next week and that ministers should submit a report on how to deal with Britain’s climate before the end of the month. Target. That’s a signaling window to the investor community. [the UK is] He said he was responding to this crisis in the right way and had an appropriate plan in place.

Without clear action from the government, the UK will miss out on important investment opportunities, he warned. Because rivals in the EU, China and the US are rapidly preparing for a trade war on green technologies. The EU is set to unveil plans next week to achieve its net-zero target by building green technologies within the bloc, while the US is nurturing green industries through inflation reduction laws.

The government’s target of fully decarbonizing the UK’s electricity generation by 2035, which is necessary to meet the long-term target of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, is achievable, but not without sweeping change, the CCC warned.

In a report released Thursday, the CCC made it clear that current policies and current planning frameworks will not achieve the target.

“We know how to do that, but the problem is that governments aren’t enforcing the policies needed to make it happen at the speed we need,” Stark said. Systems are not prepared to deliver change at the scale and speed required.

A small amount of gas-fired power, equivalent to 2% of the country’s electricity generation, will still be needed after 2035, the commission said. This is to ensure supply security during wind drought periods when wind farms do not produce enough power.

Electricity demand is set to rise by 50% by 2035 as the UK moves towards cleaner electric vehicles and heat pumps. With new wind farms, solar PV and nuclear power plants, the UK will need even more capacity to store electricity. . It can take the form of large batteries and hydrogen that can be generated from electricity and stored until needed.

Work on this hydrogen plant should start now rather than waiting a year, CCC said.

The report also calls into question the burning of wood at power plants and calls for all power plants that use wood to be equipped with carbon capture and storage technology (CCS) as soon as possible and to avoid contracting out. After 2027, we will operate without these technologies. This primarily applies to Drax, the UK’s largest biomass power plant.

The report made 25 recommendations, including a new energy infrastructure group led by the Minister who will be responsible for decarbonizing electricity. New funding this year to launch hydrogen power projects that will operate by 2030; Make sure your new gas-fired power plant is CCS or hydrogen ready. Study CCS technology, including carbon dioxide transport schemes.

Jess Ralston, Energy Director, Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit thinktank, said: The extra cost of balancing the renewable energy grid is minimal, especially when compared to the cost of gas power.

Green MP Caroline Lucas said the government had apparently backtracked on its promise to lift the ban on onshore wind farms and failed to mandate solar panels on new homes. This report confirms that true energy security requires embracing abundant and affordable renewable energy to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions. But the government’s current energy policy requires it to wade through molasses to do so, through painfully poor planning and painfully slow delivery, she said.

