At war with China, the United States risks being beaten over the head with its own explosives technology





Illustration by Daniel Downey for Forbes Pentagon efforts to develop new missile propellants and explosives waned after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but the Chinese have made great strides. By Forbes Staff Jeremy Bogaisky

In 1987, US Navy researchers invented a new explosive with formidable capabilities. Named China Lake Compound No. 20 after the Southern California base where it was developed, it boasted up to 40 percent greater penetrating power and propellant range than the main explosives of the world. US Army, which were first produced during World War II.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, however, the urgency of the Pentagons evaporated. So did the costly task of perfecting the CL-20 and designing weapons to use it.

China, however, saw the potential. The country has invested heavily in the development of long-range missiles with the aim of forcing US warships and non-stealth aircraft like tankers to operate remotely if Chinese forces invade Taiwan. Some of these weapons are believed to be powered by a version of the CL-20, which China first fielded in 2011 and is now producing on a large scale.

It’s a case where we could potentially be beaten over the head with our own technology, Bob Kavetsky, head of the Energetic Technology Center, a nonprofit research group that works for the government, told Forbes.

Kavetsky and other experts in energy, the niche field of blowing things up, have been warning for years that the United States, long the world leader, has fallen dangerously behind China. Last year, the Pentagon outlined a plan to spend $16 billion over 15 years to modernize and expand its aging network of munitions factories, but Kavetsky warns this does not include developing advanced manufacturing capabilities. needed to mass-produce new explosives like the CL-20.

To make matters worse, the United States depends on China as the sole source for about half a dozen chemical ingredients in explosives and propellants, and other countries of concern for another dozen. Advocates hope lawmakers and the Pentagon will be spurred to action by the fight to replenish the ammunition supplied to Ukraine and growing concerns over China’s preparations to seize Taiwan by force.

If Washington intervenes in a fight on Chinese territory, US forces will face more Chinese missiles, some with better range and power. It was only in part because of the CL-20 that the Chinese also developed technology to make propellants burn more efficiently and built missiles larger than US forces could bring into battle by air or sea.

We cannot build enough ships and planes to carry the number of missiles needed to reverse the firepower imbalance we have inside the first island chain, Major General told the retired Bill Hix, who served as the Army’s director of strategy after commanding forces in Afghanistan and Iraq. and consulted for the Energy Technology Center.

The only solution is new energetic materials, he said. This would allow the United States to produce smaller missiles with the same power, so more can be carried by warplanes and ships, as well as enable weapons that can fire farther and have more power.

Last month, Kavetsky briefed members of the House of Representatives, including Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, who told Forbes that closing the gap in explosives will be an important area of ​​focus in this defense spending bill.

Wittman said he supports the idea of ​​retrofitting existing missiles with CL-20s and creating a high-level office dedicated to energy under the Secretary of Defense. Although Pentagon policymakers are aware of the problems, I don’t think they see a sense of urgency in them, Wittman said. Would instill a sense of urgency in them.

Chinese scientists account for about three-quarters of research published in energy and related fields over the past five years, nearly seven times more than American researchers, according to analyzes by the Hudson Institute and the Georgetown University. They are working on materials that have improved performance over the CL-20, Kavetsky said.

In the United States, energy development has stalled as the Pentagon has focused on developing more precise weapons to increase lethality rather than explosive power, according to a 2021 Energy Technology Center report commissioned by the Pentagon. in response to a congressional mandate. US spending on munitions R&D fell 45% between 1989, when the Berlin Wall fell, and 9/11. Since then, amid low-intensity conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan against lightly armed opponents, the ammunition budget has often been cut to fund the development of large platforms like ships and aircraft. Most of America’s energetics work was channeled through a 2001 congressional mandate to make explosives less sensitive so they wouldn’t go off accidentally.

Given the dangers and limited civilian applications, military explosives were almost entirely developed and manufactured at US government facilities. Although military researchers have developed new explosives and propellants over the past few decades, none have been put into mass production. (Small quantities of CL-20 were made for use in detonators, but at a cost of over $1,000 a pound.) level of change.

There’s no one who wakes up in the morning in the DoD thinking only about energetics, Kavetsky said.

With the government aware of the problems for years in 2012, the DoD established a group called the Critical Energy Task Force to reduce the number of single points of failure in the explosives supply chain. Observers say they have been overshadowed by other priorities.

But now concerns are growing in Washington over the adequacy of US arms stockpiles after donating large amounts of missiles, artillery shells and other ammunition to Ukraine, as well as research that suggest that the US military could run out of key precision munitions within a week of the start of a high-intensity conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

Almost all of America’s explosives are produced at a single army-owned factory in Holston, Tennessee, which dates back to World War II and is run by UK-based defense contractor BAE Systems. business 2022: $25.5 billion). Production processes are typically that old, Kavetsky said, with explosives prepared in 400-gallon vats that look like cake mixers. Many advanced energetic materials cannot be made this way, including CL-20, which he says is synthesized in smaller quantities in chemical reactors.

It would be possible to make 20,000 pounds of CL-20 a year with current amounts of precursor chemicals, Kavetsky said, but large-scale use would require 2 million pounds a year, which he says could take three to five years. If the DoD says we want large quantities, he said, industry will respond.

If the DoD says we want large quantities, industry will respond.

Bob Kavetsky

In its 2021 report, ETC recommended that the Department of Defense establish a joint office to oversee the disparate energy efforts of the various services and empower it to introduce new energy materials into weapons systems. He also called on the DoD to privatize production and prime the pump for industry to develop new energy materials by awarding $50 million a year in prototyping contracts for five years.

Other recommendations include the creation of small, pilot-scale production facilities modeled on pharmaceutical factories that would have the ability to switch between manufacturing a number of different chemical precursors for explosives depending on demand. , and to take more urgent action for onshore production of critical chemicals or source from allies, develop multiple sources of each, and expand production.

The Pentagon is exploring other ways to close the firepower gap with China, such as finding ways to make current boosters more efficient, which would extend missile range. He is also developing lasers and microwave weapons that can zap incoming missiles from the sky, which promise to be cheaper and inexhaustible as long as they have a source of electricity.

Hix said he doubts these promising technologies will be ready for prime time this decade, but the United States could ramp up its firepower fairly quickly with better explosives and propellants.

A concerted effort on [explosives] is possible, he says. But we have to invest in it.

MORE FROM FORBESMORE FROM FORBESHow a TikTok ban would work – and how TikTok could fight backBy Emily Baker-WhiteMORE FROM FORBESSpy balloons are just the start: Venture capitalists join the Pentagon in spending big to thwart China in quantum warfare- techBy Jeremy BogaiskyMORE FROM FORBESCar Tire Dust Kills Salmon Every Time It RainsBy Alan OhnsmanMORE FROM FORBESInside The Offshore Empire Helmed By Gautam Adani’s Elder BrotherBy John HyattMORE FROM FORBESWhat The AI ​​Arms Race Means For Google’s Antitrust WoesBy Richard Nieva

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeremybogaisky/2023/03/09/in-war-with-china-us-risks-being-beaten-over-the-head-with-its-own-explosives-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos